Neil Wood calls for Salford to ‘keep their foot on the gas’ after Walsall win

Relieved Salford boss Neil Wood urged his players to “keep their foot on the gas” after they ground out a hard-earned 1-0 win at home to Walsall.

Matt Smith’s early goal proved the difference as the Ammies edged closer to the automatic promotion places.

Wood said: “That’s a really important three points. It keeps us in a really handy position in the table.

“It wasn’t a classic, and I suppose the conditions were difficult for both teams.

“We were frustrated in the defeat at Crawley at the weekend, but this gives us another platform to build on and it’s time to start a good run again now.

“There’s a big chasing pack in and around us, so it’s not going to be easy. We know that.

“We also know that a lot of the teams are capable of beating one another.

“I just want the lads to keep their foot on the gas between now and the end of the season.”

Wood also saluted recent arrival Alex Cairns, with the goalkeeper making a number of excellent saves on the night.

Wood added: “Cairnsy made some excellent saves again. We know the quality that he has in his locker, and that’s why we’ve brought him here.

“He’s been an excellent addition.”

Walsall remain mid-table after what proved to be a miserable 50th game in charge for boss Michael Flynn, and a 300th game overall as a manager.

Flynn, whose side lost for the first time on their travels since October, was clearly not impressed.

“It’s been a frustrating night, but it might give some of the players a kick up the backside that they need,” he said.

“We were dreadful in the first half an hour. It was like we were still on the bus somehow, or maybe the windy conditions caught us out.

“You can’t allow someone of the calibre of Matt Smith a free header like that so early in a game, though.

“We got better, and I think we finished the game the better team, but we’ve not done enough.

“Salford are a good side, especially here, and you can’t give teams like this a head start.

“It’s inexcusable really. Some of our decision-making wasn’t good enough, and far too often we over-complicated things.”

Flynn later confirmed the Saddlers were set to sign a player before the transfer deadline.

“We’ve got one in,” added Flynn. “And it’s a real coup for this club.

“It’s a player I definitely wanted, and one the fans will be excited about.”