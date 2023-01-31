Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff were undone by the small details in Luton defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff were undone by the small details in Luton defeat

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 10.55pm
Sabri Lamouchi saw positive signs from Cardiff (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sabri Lamouchi saw positive signs from Cardiff (Zac Goodwin/PA)

New Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi felt his side did not deserve to lose his opening game in charge.

The former Nottingham Forest boss, who was only appointed on Friday, was in the dugout for the first time, but saw Luton forward Elijah Adebayo snatch a late winner.

Lamouchi said: “We tried to put one plan. We didn’t start very, very well, I saw the team losing a lot of simple things – control, passes, duels as well in the beginning, and even at the end.

“I think we deserved to score first, but in the situation we need to just stay focused to try to keep calm and with a different structure, to try to go away from these bad moments, because it’s not the result we were looking for.

“I don’t know if we deserved even this result because the team (fought) right until the end, but in the small details we were not there.

“I don’t want to say we controlled Luton, but we disturbed Luton.

“Unfortunately, offensively we didn’t believe we can do better, so step by step, we will try to do it.

“Of course, we did not create enough and if you don’t create enough, you need to be ready to put the ball in.

“That’s why at the end, after the penalty, probably the team were thinking ‘we are close to getting the point’, so the players are disappointed.”

Luton striker Adebayo saw a 70th-minute penalty, won for handball, saved by Ryan Allsop and Ryan Wintle sliced horribly wide for Cardiff when clean through five minutes later.

Adebayo made amends in the 88th minute, though, heading home Alfie Doughty’s cross.

Luton boss Rob Edwards said: “It’s a really good win, a really difficult game as you can all see.

“Sabri is new in and it’s always difficult to go up against a new manager, a really experienced coach, good coach, who had a bit of time to get to work with them as well.

“It was going to be really hard to break them down, we knew that.

“I thought we went with the right intentions, we tried to do the right things, we tried to mix our game up, tried to play around them and at times go over or into our strikers.

“We did create chances and half-chances and almost moments, lots of crosses, and then missed a penalty. You start to think maybe it’s not our night, but I’m delighted for Eli.”

