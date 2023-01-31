Hibernian boss Lee Johnson: VAR has let us down again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson blasted VAR after Ross County’s equalising goal was allowed to stand.

Yan Dhanda’s corner found its way in at the far post, but Hibs complained that goalkeeper David Marshall was fouled in the process.

Johnson was adamant the introduction of VAR in Scotland has not been good enough, saying it cost his side the chance to move up the cinch Premiership table and into fourth.

“In my opinion, VAR has let us down again,” he said. “I’m really disappointed with the quality we’ve seen from VAR this season.

“I don’t understand it, honestly, it’s been really poor. I don’t like it, I don’t trust it, and I don’t trust the handball situation.

“I spoke to the referee, because I want to know who’s doing what job – and in the end they’re both doing the same job.

“For me, it’s important that we get more professional referees here. In England there are a lot more full-time referees who understand what a foul is and what it isn’t, but for whatever reason we’ve been caught short today.”

Ross County boss Malky Mackay gave a debut to Simon Murray, whose signing from Queen’s Park was only confirmed shortly before kick-off.

Mackay was delighted with how Murray and Eamonn Brophy, in particular, of his January recruits seem to have hit the ground running to ease the burden on Jordan White.

“The two of them look like Premiership centre forwards, which is a terrific thing because there’s been a lot of weight on Jordan unfortunately.

“He has done great for us, and still is with his goal at the weekend, but the weight of being the lone striker at our football club is not easy.

“Now there’s a bit of help round about him, and that makes a big difference.”