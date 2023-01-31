Delight for Jon Dahl Tomasson as Blackburn reach FA Cup fifth round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Delight for Jon Dahl Tomasson as Blackburn reach FA Cup fifth round

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 11.35pm
Jon Dahl Tomasson was able to celebrate a hard-fought win (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson was able to celebrate a hard-fought win (Richard Sellers/PA)

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson was delighted with his side’s performance after they earned a trip to Leicester in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Birmingham at St Andrew’s.

After drawing 2-2 at Ewood Park on Saturday, Birmingham’s on-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty turned Sammie Szmodics’ cross into his own net in the 100th minute to seal Blackburn’s first appearance in the fifth round for six years.

“Delighted with the win and to be through to the next round,” said Tomasson. “I think it was a solid performance playing against a good side.

“It was a close game, we played some great football only lacking an end product. On the other hand we were solid defensively, more or less, against a side with a lot of quality from set-pieces.

“It was a big win, great spirit within the lads playing extra minutes as well. We created opportunities but of course you can always be better, creating chances in football is the most difficult and scoring is also quite difficult but I was delighted with the play.”

Birmingham dominated the second half but were thwarted by an inspired performance from Aynsley Pears, who made a double save from Lukas Jutkiewicz and Tahith Chong as well as saving efforts from Scott Hogan and Kevin Long.

Tomasson explained: “He did well, he did really well.

“A big compliment for Pears in that way but not only him, I think we are making some good progress within the team, the way we’re playing – the only thing we should be better at of course is scoring goals.”

A defiant John Eustace was proud of his team despite their fourth-round exit, insisting he was happy with his team’s performance in the two games against Blackburn despite being on a run of five straight league defeats.

Eustace said: “The most positive thing we can take out of tonight is the performance was good, it’s the first time in a while we’ve had a clean sheet after 90 minutes, we looked very solid.

“We’ve been on a really difficult run in the league in the last three or four weeks but tonight our levels were good, obviously Saturday’s performance was good and we’ve followed that up with another good performance tonight.

“Obviously we’re disappointed to lose with the manner of the goal, an own goal, but it’s very important we just keep going.”

After the defeat, Eustace confirmed Blues had turned West Ham loanee Emmanuel Longelo’s loan deal into a permanent transfer on deadline day.

He added: “Manny played well tonight, going forward he was very exciting, that’s why the club have looked to sign him on a permanent deal.

“That takes away a headache with the six loans as well so we can have him more involved in the squad now.”

