Queen’s Park win Inverness tie but could face expulsion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queen’s Park could face Scottish Cup expulsion after fielding new signing Euan Henderson in their 2-0 victory over Inverness.

The cinch Championship leaders won in the Highlands to put themselves through to a fifth-round tie at Livingston but Henderson’s involvement casts doubt on their progress.

The Hearts player was signed on loan on Friday, six days after the fourth-round encounter was due to take place before falling foul of the wet weather.

Scottish Cup rules state: “When a match which is postponed, drawn, or abandoned is played or replayed, only those players who were eligible, by means of their registration, to be listed on the official team line for a club at the date fixed for originally playing the match, are eligible to be listed on the official team line for that club for the rescheduled match.”

Brechin were expelled from the competition 15 years ago for fielding two players in the same situation while Banks o’ Dee Football Club were thrown out of the competition this season following a registration error.

Jay Henderson hit a post for Inverness in the first half on Tuesday night but Queen’s Park were always on top.

They had to wait until the 74th minute to take the lead when Dom Thomas curled home and then Scott Williamson, who earlier hit a post, killed the game 10 minutes later when he slotted home.

Henderson started the game before going off for Williamson in the 69th minute.