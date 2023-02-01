Five things to know about Chelsea’s record-breaking signing Enzo Fernandez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five things to know about Chelsea's record-breaking signing Enzo Fernandez

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 1.15am
Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea late on deadline day
Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea late on deadline day

Chelsea have broken the British transfer record with Enzo Fernandez’s £106.8million move from Benfica.

The Argentinian has caught the eye in the last seven months, helping his country to World Cup glory and seeing his transfer value sky-rocket.

Here, the PA news agency’s Reuben Rosso-Powell looks at what strengths Fernandez can bring to Graham Potter’s Chelsea.

Technical talent

Argentina v Croatia – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Semi Final – Lusail Stadium
Fernandez on the ball for Argentina during the World Cup

Fernandez’ passing ability will be a welcome addition to Chelsea after they sold midfield operator Jorginho to Arsenal.

Prior to his exit, Fernandez accumulated the joint-second most assists in the Primeira Liga this season – five.

His ability to scan the pitch before receiving the ball on the half-turn is no doubt an attractive feature for Chelsea, who were in need of new options in midfield.

Age is not a problem

Poland v Argentina – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group C – Stadium 974
The 22-year-old becomes Chelsea's eighth signing in January

At just 22, Fernandez joins the long list of young talent Chelsea’s owners have acquired since last summer’s takeover.

He joins the west London side on an eight-and-a-half-year deal with no release clause and will hope to establish himself as a mainstay in the team’s midfield.

The record-breaking fee the Blues have paid to Benfica reflects the vast potential Fernandez possesses and the room for him to continue to develop his career.

Mentality monster

Fernandez will be no stranger to the high-octane football of the Premier League.

Complimented for his high intensity, the South American featured in all seven games for Argentina at the World Cup as they went on to lift the trophy in Qatar.

The midfielder has picked up seven yellow cards across all competitions for Benfica, tenacity which needs to be channelled but highlighting his resilience in such a crucial position.

Chelsea’s main man

Enzo Fernandez file photo
Fernandez is now the most expensive transfer in Premier League history

Graham Potter has struggled to pick a consistent 11 with his midfield often changing from game to game.

The signing of Fernandez gives Chelsea a lynchpin for the midfield to be built around.

His presence may be the key to the team finding consistent form and identifying a clear philosophy at the midway point of the season.

Goal getter

Fernandez often finds himself in pockets of space where he can use his speed to attack when someone has covered him defensively.

His confidence is certainly reflected in his willingness to shoot.

Fernandez developed a reputation as a goalscoring midfielder in his homeland with River Plate last season and has carried that on with Benfica in the current campaign.

