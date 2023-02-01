The Premier League’s biggest fees as Enzo Fernandez breaks Jack Grealish record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Premier League’s biggest fees as Enzo Fernandez breaks Jack Grealish record

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 1.25am
Jack Grealish, Virgil van Dijk and Paul Pogba have all made big-money moves in recent years (PA)
Chelsea have completed the signing of World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £106.8million.

The 22-year-old Argentina star has become the Premier League’s most expensive player after arriving at Stamford Bridge late on deadline day.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the big-money signings which have gone before.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to Manchester City, £100m, August 2021)

The Premier League champions opted to strengthen their squad further with the acquisition of the Villa forward, who helped them retain their title but has so far not lived up to his price tag.

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan to Chelsea, £97.5m, August 2021)

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea has not gone to plan (John Walton/PA)

Just a week after City smashed through the nine-figure mark for a transfer fee Chelsea brought their former striker back to the club in a similarly huge deal.

The Belgium international was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle for Thomas Tuchel’s side but his first season was a major disappointment. Tuchel was sacked earlier this season and Lukaku is back at Inter on loan.

Paul Pogba (Juventus to Manchester United, £89m, August 2016)

Another reunion with a former club which did not go to plan. Pogba’s reputation as one of the finest midfielders in Europe was not enhanced during his time at Old Trafford as too often he was on the periphery.

The France international returned to Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Antony (Ajax to Manchester United, £80.6m, August 2022)

Antony has found his first season in the Premier League a challenge
Antony has found his first season in the Premier League a challenge (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Brazil forward has shown flashes of brilliance since arriving last summer but so far he has failed to live up to his price tag at Old Trafford.

A season interrupted by the World Cup may offer some explanation, but more will be expected of the 22-year-old.

Harry Maguire (Leicester to Manchester United, £80m, August 2019)

Manchester United's Harry Maguire
Captain Harry Maguire has had a mixed time since arriving at Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)

United’s acquisition of a Premier League-winning centre-back provided some much-needed strength in defence.

However, it has not all been plain sailing for the England international, who came under intense scrutiny last season and has been on the bench for much of this campaign.

Romelu Lukaku (Everton to Manchester United, £75m, July 2017)

Romelu Lukaku playing for Manchester United
Lukaku started off well at Manchester United but lasted just two seasons (Martin Rickett/PA)

United paid big money for Lukaku on the back of a career-best season at Goodison Park and while a return of 42 goals in 96 appearances was a reasonable return it was below what was expected and after a bright start – more than a quarter of his goals came in his first two months – he tailed off badly.

Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool, £75m, January 2018)

A bungled transfer attempt resulted in Liverpool having to wait six months and pay an additional £10m but even the higher fee does not come close to the value he has given the side.

The Holland captain turned a good defence into an excellent one, despite recent troubles, and he is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, £73m, July 2021)

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho endured a disappointing first season at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 22-year-old’s return to Manchester (albeit to the red half) has been far from smooth. He was not helped by a change of manager, an under-performing team and inability to hold down a regular position in his first season, but new boss Erik ten Hag also seems unconvinced.

Nicolas Pepe (Lille to Arsenal, £72m, August 2019)

The Ivory Coast winger, then 24, joined the Gunners for a club-record fee, eclipsing the £55m spent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January 2018. He made 111 appearances for the north London club, scoring 27 goals and winning the FA Cup in 2020, before departing to join Nice on loan for the 2022-23 season.

:: Fees mentioned are either PA understands or widely reported figures, and all before add-ons.

