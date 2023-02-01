The key questions answered as Chelsea spending spree hits new heights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The key questions answered as Chelsea spending spree hits new heights

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 1.37am
Enzo Fernandez, centre, has joined Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk in becoming a big-money signing for Chelsea (PA)
Enzo Fernandez, centre, has joined Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk in becoming a big-money signing for Chelsea (PA)

The signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £106.8million in the final hours of the January transfer window capped an astonishing month for Chelsea.

That they should have broken the British transfer window to sign the World Cup-winning Argentina midfielder was a fitting way to sign off owner Todd Boehly’s whirlwind spree, with total spend since he took over last May eclipsing even the club’s most spendthrift rivals over the same period.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at who has come though the door, what it has all cost and, crucially, how they have pulled it off amid UEFA’s strict spending rules.

Who did they buy in the summer?

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling was the first big-money buy of the Todd Boehly era (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The manic transfer activity began in July when Raheem Sterling was offered a way out of Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly was signed to fill the gap left by defensive departures during the summer.

Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana arrived from Brighton and Leicester respectively in August to complete the restructuring of the team’s back line, while a deadline-day deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona was rushed through partly at the behest of now-departed head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Less high-profile but nevertheless pricey youngsters Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina were signed with an eye on the future, with 19-year-old Omari Hutchinson arriving on a free from Arsenal. Dennis Zakaria was signed on loan from Juventus until the end of the season with an option to buy.

And how about in January?

Mykhailo Mudryk
Mykhailo Mudryk arrived at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea hijacked Arsenal’s bid to sign the player (Martin Rickett/PA)

Characteristically a quieter time transfer-wise for most clubs, Chelsea have gone into overdrive with a total of eight signings, beginning with the capture of defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco in the first week of January.

Ivory Coast striker David Fofana arrived from Norwegian club Molde, while 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos came in from Vasco de Gama.

Possibly the biggest story of the window prior to deadline day was the club’s hijacking of Arsenal’s deal for Mykhailo Mudryk, while the loan signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid was another Gunners target that the Blues stole away.

England Under-21 international Noni Madueke came in from PSV Eindhoven, defender Malo Gusto signed from Lyon before being loaned back to the Ligue 1 side, then Fernandez headlined deadline day and the January window by breaking the British transfer record.

How much have they spent?

Enzo Fernandez, left
Enzo Fernandez moved for the biggest of a host of huge transfer fees (Adam Davy/PA)

The £105m for Fernandez has dragged up an already unprecedented spend under Boehly to something truly astronomical, adding to the £88m forked out to Shakhtar Donetsk for Mudryk and the £70m for Fofana.

Other fees to catch the eye include £47.5m for the 28-year-old Sterling and £33m for 31-year-old Koulibaly, particularly so when one considers neither player is likely to have much sell-on value. Cucurella, younger at only 24, cost £56m.

Badiashile at £35m means the team have brought in seven players for £30m or more since the summer, bringing the total spend to somewhere in the region of £550m.

How does this square with Financial Fair Play rules?

Todd Boehly
Todd Boehly has sanctioned a transfer spend of over £550m at Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

It is all to do with the way UEFA assesses clubs’ annual spending. Rather than record the entire fee spent on a player as outgoings for a given year, the figure is instead spread over the term of the player’s contract.

That means that, for example, a £50m deal for a player who is given a five-year contract will be treated by the governing body as a £10m spend per year for the duration of the contract, rather than £50m in the year the transfer was made.

This explains why Chelsea have taken the unusual step of handing out seven and eight-year contracts to their big-money signings, reducing the total amount recorded as transfer spending per season.

However, reports suggest UEFA is set to close this loophole in the summer and enforce contract limits of five years – something which may have persuaded the Blues to go all out to sign Fernandez before Tuesday’s deadline.

