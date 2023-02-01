Morecambe striker Jonathan Obika joins Motherwell on loan for rest of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Morecambe striker Jonathan Obika joins Motherwell on loan for rest of season

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 9.13am
Motherwell have signed striker Jonathan Obika on loan from Morecambe (John Walton/PA)
Motherwell have signed striker Jonathan Obika on loan from Morecambe (John Walton/PA)

Motherwell have signed striker Jonathan Obika on loan from Morecambe for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 32-year-old, who has had a previous spell in the Premiership with St Mirren, has made six Sky Bet League One appearances this season for the Shrimps.

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell told the club’s website: “Jonathan gives us a big, physical presence in the final third.

“When we found out he was available, we wanted to try hard to get him here and I’m pleased that has been achieved. With Mikael (Mandron) picking up his injury, we needed a new focal point up top.”

Obika progressed through Tottenham’s academy and played for Swindon and Oxford as well as loan spells with Yeovil, Millwall, Crystal Palace, Peterborough, Charlton and Brighton.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
3
Welsh attracted the interest of United, as revealed by Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
4
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
5
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
6
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
7
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
8
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
9
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
10
Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly is a target for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly

More from The Courier

Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has WON his red card appeal for challenge on…
exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee public deserve answers over latest £2M Olympia centre losses
The A92 at Moonzie. Image: Google Street View
Traffic light failure on A92 in Fife causes delays
Housing would replace the Kirkcaldy Esplanade car parks
New pictures reveal vision for Kirkcaldy waterfront - including housing to replace eyesore car…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Woman asked man to 'pleasure her' at knifepoint in Fife underpass
St Columba Gardens. Image: Google
Police launch probe into deliberate fire at Dundee flats
Combine harvester harvests ripe wheat. agriculture ; Shutterstock ID 1244988253; purchase_order: Press and Journal; job: Farming
East coast farmland fetches record price
The Courier's motoring writer Jack McKeown ready for some snow driving in the Arctic Circle. Image: Dave Smith.
Ice driving in the Arctic Circle with Polestar
Zak Rudden
Zak Rudden and Dundee: Why hasn't it worked at Dens Park?
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
Deadline day frustration for Dunfermline - but Pars can look to loan market in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented