Morecambe striker Jonathan Obika joins Motherwell on loan for rest of season

Motherwell have signed striker Jonathan Obika on loan from Morecambe for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 32-year-old, who has had a previous spell in the Premiership with St Mirren, has made six Sky Bet League One appearances this season for the Shrimps.

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell told the club’s website: “Jonathan gives us a big, physical presence in the final third.

“When we found out he was available, we wanted to try hard to get him here and I’m pleased that has been achieved. With Mikael (Mandron) picking up his injury, we needed a new focal point up top.”

Obika progressed through Tottenham’s academy and played for Swindon and Oxford as well as loan spells with Yeovil, Millwall, Crystal Palace, Peterborough, Charlton and Brighton.