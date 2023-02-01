Blackburn forward Dilan Markanday joins Aberdeen on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have signed Blackburn forward Dilan Markanday on loan until the end of the season.

Markanday, 21, has featured six times in all competitions for Blackburn this season, including one Sky Bet Championship appearance.

Aberdeen said on their official website: “An exciting prospect who will bring another attacking dimension to the team, Dilan will go straight into the squad to face St Mirren at Pittodrie (on Wednesday) pending international clearance.”

Markanday joined Blackburn from Tottenham in January last year.

Aberdeen also announced defender Anthony Stewart and winger Vicente Besuijen have headed out on loan for the rest of the season to MK Dons and Dutch side Excelsior respectively.

Excelsior have the option to make Besuijen’s move permanent in the summer, Aberdeen confirmed.