Tom Curran taking break from red-ball cricket for ‘my body and my mental health’

Surrey all-rounder Tom Curran is taking an indefinite break from red-ball cricket to focus on his physical and mental health.

Curran, who has played two Test matches and 28 one-day internationals for England, had recently been playing for the Desert Vipers in the ILT20 and will soon be joining up with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

The 27-year-old, who has endured injury problems in recent years, said: “The last couple of years have not been easy for me. I have had a lot of time and this isn’t a decision that I’ve taken lightly.

“Some choices in life I don’t think you will ever be 100 per cent sure and this is definitely one of those. But where I find myself at this exact moment, I feel like it is the right decision for my body and for my mental health.

“I’m definitely not ruling out playing red-ball cricket again in the future, and I feel like I have unfinished business in this format for both Surrey and England.

“But until I can feel 100 per cent committed and confident in my body to be performing day in and day out for Surrey in the County Championship, I feel that putting all my time and focus into on our Vitality Blast campaign this year is the right thing to do.

“I know it is not ideal news for everyone at Surrey and our fans. But I wanted to say a truly heartfelt thank you to (director of cricket) Alec Stewart for the support and understanding of my decision.

“Surrey has given me everything and is my home. I love it very much and my hope is everyone else will see and understand my decision as he has done.

Tom Curran in T20 action for England at Headingley in 2021 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I look forward to being back at the Kia Oval in the Summer for the Vitality Blast.”

Surrey’s director of cricket Alec Stewart said: “Obviously when you lose a player of Tom’s quality from your County Championship squad it is a blow, but I have spoken to him at length about his decision and understand why he has made it.

“He has suffered with injuries in recent years and if this can help strengthen his body and keep him on a cricket field more regularly over the coming years, I fully support the decision.”