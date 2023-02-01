Kai Fotheringham back at Dundee United after Stirling Albion loan spell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have recalled teenage forward Kai Fotheringham from his loan spell at Stirling Albion.

Fotheringham, 19, made 16 appearances in all competitions for Stirling this season, scoring five goals, after joining them in August.

United said on their official website: “Fotheringham, who made his (Dundee United) debut against Brechin City in the 2020/21 League Cup group stages, will return to Tannadice to continue his development in our first-team environment.”

Fotheringham has made three substitute appearances for United and has also had loan spells at Falkirk, Raith and Cove Rangers.