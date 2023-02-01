Leicester chairman relieves club of outstanding debts owed to parent company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leicester chairman relieves club of outstanding debts owed to parent company

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 11.21am Updated: February 1 2023, 11.39am
Leicester's owners have relieved the club of the debts owed to parent company King Power International (Tim Goode/PA)
Leicester’s owners have relieved the club of the debts owed to parent company King Power International (Tim Goode/PA)

Leicester have announced chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has relieved the club of the outstanding £194million debt which was owed to parent company King Power International.

The Premier League club said over £194m in loans and related interest had been capitalised into equity issued to KPI, which is wholly owned by the Srivaddhanaprabha family.

Leicester said in a statement: “These loans have been provided by KPI to the club over the last four years to fund the construction of the club’s world-class new training ground at Seagrave and to continue to support the club’s investments into its squad and women’s football during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Their conversion into equity serves to strengthen the club’s balance sheet, reduce its interest costs, and provide further evidence of KPI’s commitment to supporting the club’s long-term sustainability.”

It is the second time the Foxes have completed a debt-to-equity transfer under the Srivaddhanaprabha family’s ownership, with £103m worth of debt relieved in 2013.

The conversion into equity has ensured all existing shareholder investment in the club will not be carried forward as debt, Leicester said.

Srivaddhanaprabha added: “Maintaining long-term stability is vital for sustainable growth and a fundamental principle that has always guided our investments in the club’s future.

Leicester won the Premier League title under their current owners in 2016
Leicester won the Premier League title under their current owners in 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)

“We want to make sure we continue on that path from the strongest, most secure financial footing.

“I believe with all my heart in Leicester City and what the club can achieve for our fans, our people and our communities – in Leicester, Thailand and around the world.

“The faith they continue to place in us to run their club responsibly with ambition and integrity guides our decision making and remains vital to us building on one of the most successful eras in the club’s history.”

The Srivaddhanaprabha family took control of Leicester from previous owner Milan Mandaric in 2010, overseeing their Premier League title success in 2016 and FA Cup triumph in 2021.

