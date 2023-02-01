5 of the best deadline-day transfers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

5 of the best deadline-day transfers

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 12.36pm
Enzo Fernandez has joined Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)
Enzo Fernandez has joined Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Most Premier League clubs were active on the last day of the transfer window, with a number of high-profile deals signed and sealed.

As late transfer activity saw a record £815m spent by top-flight clubs in January, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best moves to beat the deadline.

Enzo Fernandez – Benfica to Chelsea (£106.8million)

Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez appeared in all seven of his country's matches at the 2022 World Cup
Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez appeared in all seven of his country’s matches at the 2022 World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea broke the British transfer record to sign Fernandez, with the deal announced by Benfica after midnight. The previous British transfer record was set by Manchester City with the signing of Jack Grealish for £100m in August 2021, while the Argentina World Cup winner’s arrival at Stamford Bridge took the Blues’ spending since last summer past the £550m barrier. Fernandez, 22, who featured in all seven games for his country at Qatar 2022, has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal.

Jorginho – Chelsea to Arsenal (£12million)

Jorgino
Jorginho has agreed to join Arsenal from Chelsea for £12million (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mikel Arteta had made no secret of his desire to bring in a midfielder after it was confirmed that Mohamed Elneny will be out for the rest of the season. Thomas Partey, lynchpin alongside Granit Xhaka in the heart of the Premier League leaders’ side this season, went off with a rib injury against Manchester City on Friday, and with the club having seemingly got the message that Brighton will not part with Moises Caicedo before the summer, agreeing an 18-month deal for Jorginho for a fraction of the price quoted for the Ecuador international looks shrewd business.

Joao Cancelo – Manchester City to Bayern Munich (loan with £61.5m option in the summer)

Joao Cancelo
Joao Cancelo has fallen out of favour at Manchester City since the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

No defender has played more minutes for the champions so far this season, but something clearly changed for the Portugal international since he returned from the World Cup and he made just two Premier League starts in that time. A sudden demotion from defensive mainstay to squad player has reportedly affected his relationship with boss Pep Guardiola, and for that reason Bayern Munich have found themselves with a transfer coup and City with just 19 senior outfield players as they seek to chase down Arsenal.

Pedro Porro – Sporting Lisbon to Tottenham (loan with £40m obligation in the summer)

Pedro Porro
Pedro Porro is set to sign for Tottenham for Sporting Lisbon (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Spain international only left Manchester City permanently last summer having failed to play a game for the first team. Since moving to Sporting on a two-season loan, Porro has built a reputation as an intrepid full-back and showed Spurs just what an effective operator he can be as a more advanced wide player during his side’s 2-0 win over Antonio Conte’s men last September.

Marcel Sabitzer – Bayern Munich to Man Utd (loan)

Marcel Sabitzer, right, has made 68 appearances for Austria
Marcel Sabitzer, right, has made 68 appearances for Austria (Nick Potts/PA)

United wasted no time in drafting in Austria midfielder Sabitzer after announcing Christian Eriksen has been ruled out for three months with an ankle injury. Sabitzer’s arrival at Old Trafford was confirmed over an hour after the 11pm deadline. He has made 68 appearances for his country and was captain of Leipzig before joining Bayern in the summer of 2021. United were already without Donny Van De Beek due to a season-ending knee injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Karen Kennedy worked as general manager of the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner
3
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and hammer
4
Gillian Millar and Freda Doig will appear on Bargain Hunt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt
5
Dens Road between Arklay Street and Dura Street. Image: DC Thomson
Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee
6
Rosyth resident Mary MacLeod at her grandparents' grave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife woman distraught after three-month fight with funeral director over headstone error
7
small boy looking at laptop.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn
8
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
9
Asghar was unable to seal a deal for a striker. Image: SNS
5 major questions posed by Dundee United’s deadline day damp squib
10
Raymond McCandless outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s

More from The Courier

Liam Fox saw United lose to Killie. Image: SNS
Liam Fox on 'Asghar Out' protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United's transfer window
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone got win at Motherwell with best 90 minute display of the season,…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
St Johnstone celebrate their second goal. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side produce their most complete performance of…
The banner unveiled at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans in 'Asghar Out' protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock…
A road closure on Links Parade, Carnoustie, after a gas leak. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre evacuated due to gas leak
Enzo Fernandez has joined Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Footballer on a high and head stamp thugs
Neale Hanvey argued for the power switch at Westminster. Image: Supplied.
Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers
2
Angus Council faces huge budget pressures. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council financial health placed on critical list ahead of new budget
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0040964 Dundee Trades Unionists take action against Tory attacks on the right to strike. Members of the FBU, University strikers from Dundee, Abertay and StAndrews, Civil servants from the PCS, Unite, Unison and other unions were in attendance
Workers including Dundee firefighters protest against 'anti-union agenda'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented