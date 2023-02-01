What has changed in the past 15 months as Newcastle’s resurgence gathers pace?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What has changed in the past 15 months as Newcastle’s resurgence gathers pace?

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 12.50pm Updated: February 1 2023, 1.03pm
Newcastle celebrated a Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Southampton (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle’s resurgence gathered pace on Tuesday night when they overcame Southampton to book a first cup final appearance since 1999.

Eddie Howe’s men, who currently sit third in the Premier League table, will head for Wembley later this month with the Carabao Cup up for grabs, having taken huge strides since Amanda Staveley’s consortium completed its takeover at St James’ Park in October 2021.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what has changed over the last 15 months.

Where did it all start?

Financier Amanda Staveley completed her Newcastle takeover in October 2021 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The club was in deep trouble when Staveley and her wealthy Saudi backers picked up the keys after more than 14 years of seemingly existing simply for the sake of it for much of previous owner Mike Ashley’s ill-fated reign. Three points from the first seven games of the 2021-22 season had left then head coach Steve Bruce on borrowed time and – when he departed after four more games and just another two points – the club was entrenched in yet another relegation battle.

What progress has been made?

The transformation has been little short of spectacular. On the night she assumed control, Staveley made no secret of her desire to preside over a club which would eventually challenge for trophies and Champions League football. She cannot, however, have expected the prospect of either to arrive quite so soon. Relegation last season was avoided with some comfort, but a blistering start to the new campaign has prompted fans to recalibrate their expectations.

Who have been the stars?

New arrivals Nick Pope, Kieran Tripper, Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes in particular have more-than justified the money invested in their services, but they have been supported by significant development in some of the men Howe inherited with Fabian Schar, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron playing key roles. In that respect, Howe’s appointment has been as important, if not more so, as any other element of a recruitment drive which has also brought sporting director Dan Ashworth and chief executive Darren Eales to Tyneside.

Is it all down to money?

Newcastle’s new signing Anthony Gordon was presented to the St James’ Park crowd on Tuesday night (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle splashed out around £210million in the first two transfer windows under their new owners and committed a further £48million on Everton frontman Anthony Gordon and West Ham full-back Harrison Ashby last month. The club’s spending power is undeniable despite their repeated warnings over the restrictions imposed by financial regulations, and accusations of sportswashing sit uncomfortably with some fans. However, relatively-modest expenditure on Pope, Trippier and Dan Burn has proved astute and the blending of newcomers with the existing squad has been hugely impressive.

What does the future hold?

The burning question. The Magpies have ruffled feathers already this season with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp among those to have been exercised by a potential top-six gatecrasher. Howe rightly points out that his side has achieved nothing yet, although that could change at Wembley on February 26. Whether they can stay the pace in the Premier League this season remains to be seen, but even if they do not, that remains the focus of their long-term strategy.

