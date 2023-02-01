Who are the Premier League’s winners and losers after transfer window closes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who are the Premier League’s winners and losers after transfer window closes?

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 1.15pm Updated: February 1 2023, 4.29pm
How did the January transfer window play out for Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool? (PA)


Premier League clubs invested a record £815million during the January transfer window to strengthen their squads for battles at both ends of the table.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the winners and losers when the deadline passed.

Winners

Chelsea

The Blues were the biggest spenders of the January window, as Todd Boehly’s consortium laid out in excess of some £300m.

A British-record £106.8m deal for Enzo Fernandez from Benfica was finally confirmed by the west London club on Wednesday morning to further bolster the options for head coach Graham Potter.

However, with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, who arrived for £88.5m from Shakhtar Donetsk amid interest from rivals Arsenal, and Joao Felix to fit into the side along with the likes of winger Noni Madueke and centre-back Benoit Badiashile – not to mention the potential of youngsters Andrey Santos, Malo Gusto and David Datro Fofana – then Potter certainly has his work cut out to keep everyone onside and mould them all into a winning team.

Arsenal

Arsenal may have missed out on Mudryk as well as Moises Caicedo, with Brighton standing firm to keep hold of their wantaway Ecuador midfielder, but it was nevertheless a very positive January window at the Emirates Stadium.

In a largely unexpected deadline day move, the Gunners switched attentions to land Italian defensive midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea, which supplemented the other arrivals of Leandro Trossard, who was allowed to leave by Brighton, and Poland centre-back Jakub Kiwior.

Whether or not sporting director Edu has given Mikel Arteta enough for his side to last the distance in the Premier League title race remains to be seen, but the couple of shrewd additions mean they certainly should give title rivals Manchester City a run for their money through to May.

Wolves

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui was determined to freshen up the squad during January to kick-start their survival battle.

Looking to get an edge on some of their relegation rivals, Craig Dawson from West Ham adds some experience to the backline while it is hoped forwards Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha can provide a cutting edge in the final third.

Brazilian Joao Gomes also came on board ahead of the deadline to add some flare to the midfield as the influence of former Spain and Real Madrid boss Lopetegui on the side continues to show positive progress.

Losers

Everton

With Everton sacking manager Frank Lampard and turning to Sean Dyche, it was perhaps unlikely to expect major transfer moves during January – well, incomings anyway, as Anthony Gordon was sold to Newcastle for £45m.

Nevertheless, despite the timing of the change in the dugout, beleaguered Toffees fans would have hoped for at least one new face to bring into the ranks for the relegation dogfight.

Dyche has been here before though and Everton will be counting on the former Burnley boss to make a swift impact with the players he has got and on a squad which was much in need of a lift well before the transfer window opened.

Liverpool

Cody Gakpo
Dutch forward Cody Gakpo joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven (Mike Egerton/PA)

Over at Anfield, it has hardly been a hive of transfer activity either.

Liverpool did get some business done early, with Dutch forward Cody Gakpo coming in from PSV Eindhoven when he had been expected to head to rivals Manchester United.

It was, though, not just in attack where Jurgen Klopp’s squad could have done with an extra impetus.

Central midfield was one area which some felt should have been strengthened, and England international Jude Bellingham was said to be the primary target.

Despite a lack of more fresh faces, fully expect Klopp to battle on, looking to both recapture the team’s form as well as silence the critics.

West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes
Will the pressure continue to mount on West Ham manager David Moyes? (Mike Egerton/PA)

Like Everton, the Irons are embroiled in a fight for survival, sitting just a point clear of the relegation zone heading into the next round of Premier League fixtures.

A January move for veteran forward Danny Ings for £12m from Aston Villa looked a positive step, only for him to get injured when making his debut.

Hammers boss David Moyes has seen his plans derailed somewhat by such injury problems all season – but that will count for little if the team fail to move up the table and the pressure mounts for a change in the dugout.


