Xavi teaches son Barca anthem and Brady re-retires – Wednesday's sporting social By Press Association February 1 2023, 5.59pm Xavi is Barcelona head coach (Joan Monfort/AP)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 1. Football Xavi taught his son the Barca anthem. My coach 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/0pihTED459— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 1, 2023 Anthony Gordon savoured a special first few days on Tyneside. What a welcome! 🤍🖤My first few days in the Toon have been special… from the people in the city to the fans in the stadium, everyone has been so welcoming. Can't wait to play in front of you all & cheer on the boys at Wembley!!! 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/6WCXgOF2y0— AG (@anthonygordon) February 1, 2023 Newcastle were still celebrating reaching the Carabao Cup final. This TEAM is going to Wembley!!!🖤🤍#nufc pic.twitter.com/5AvHC2lIqF— Fabian Lukas Schär (@fabianschaer) February 1, 2023 Huge happiness to be in my first final with this shirt.Every day I'm sure I made the best decision coming here.First year and first final.Sad for the red card,the first in my career,but these are situations that occur during games.Thanks for the support. Wembley,here we go🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/TVs9uaL869— Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) January 31, 2023 HWTL ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/gmRHFqvRub— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 31, 2023 Wrexham’s owners were still recovering from the weekend. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) Jorginho met his new boss. Jorginho 🤝 the boss pic.twitter.com/L64G7VOvB4— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 1, 2023 David Beckham enjoyed dinner with friends. View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) Gerard Pique reminisced. pic.twitter.com/yHFqnWOza4— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) February 1, 2023 When Harry met Alan… A visit to the Spurs training ground this morning to talk goals for the @premierleague with @HKane pic.twitter.com/3yY10qjiJ2— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) February 1, 2023 Cedric Soares wished Arsenal well. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner! I wish everyone the best at the club until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/ntanf4Z77y— Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) February 1, 2023 Keylor Navas thanked PSG as he moved to Nottingham Forest on loan. Merci Paris pic.twitter.com/7xvveKjpQn— Keylor Navas (@NavasKeylor) February 1, 2023 Cricket Virat Kohli got his walking boots on. 🚶🏻🚶🏻♀️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qvx4T0TG4u— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 1, 2023 Motor Racing Valtteri Bottas headed to the factory. To the factory 🏔#VB77 @alfaromeoorlen pic.twitter.com/2qfYBWisAQ— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) February 1, 2023 Athletics Home-schooling fun for Katharine Merry. Home schooling my 8 year old today .. it’s taking me back to previous home schooling times!She shouts to remind me:‘You know we get breaks and lunch at school Mummy?’.. it was 0920.— Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) February 1, 2023 American football Tom Brady re-retired. Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023 Congrats on an amazing career @TomBrady! The 🐐See you on the golf course soon 🙌 https://t.co/qx1g4dwttu— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 1, 2023 Greatest of All Time.No question, no debate.It’s been an honor and a privilege.🐐PS – The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet. https://t.co/rjPx7bQa6u— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2023 No finer Irish American football legend! I know the next chapter will continue your winning streak-Sláinte! @TomBrady— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 1, 2023 Congrats Tom. 👑 Salute to the Greatest. 🐐 #12 https://t.co/3l1ZxzdIoQ— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 1, 2023 You only get one super emotional reaction to the goat retiring, and I used mine up. So I’ll just say this. Learning from you as a player, teammate, leader, son, brother, and father has been the experience of a lifetime. Love you buddy. ❤️🐐PS. Pickleball partners? pic.twitter.com/otauEND3Fd— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 1, 2023 Golf Irish Open champion Adrian Meronk shows off his own practice drill. Intersting drill 🧐#RakGolfChamps | @AdrianMeronk pic.twitter.com/hgIM6dmG1p— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 1, 2023 A birthday in the Oosthuizen household. Time moves fast! Happy birthday to our beautiful Sophia today 🥳 pic.twitter.com/GiDLzMBEO5— Louis Oosthuizen (@Louis57TM) February 1, 2023 Already a subscriber? 