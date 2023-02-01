Sir Andrew Strauss lauds ‘extraordinary leaders’ Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Andrew Strauss lauds ‘extraordinary leaders’ Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 8.03pm
Sir Andrew Strauss praised Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes’ new attacking ‘Bazball’ brand of cricket but warns the recent rise of franchises could have implications for the future of the Test game (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sir Andrew Strauss praised Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes' new attacking 'Bazball' brand of cricket but warns the recent rise of franchises could have implications for the future of the Test game (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sir Andrew Strauss believes Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes have helped “redefine what the game of cricket is actually about” with their approach to Test matches.

England head coach McCullum and captain Stokes have transformed the men’s national team’s fortunes since being appointed in May.

They have encouraged an attacking style of play which has seen England win nine of their last 10 Test matches, having won one in 17 before the duo were appointed.

Stokes and McCullum have transformed the fortunes of the England Test team
Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have transformed the fortunes of the England Test team (Steven Paston/PA)

Strauss, who has overseen a high performance review for the England and Wales Cricket Board, believes their approach has challenged the traditional view of how the format should be played.

“The coming together of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes in May last year has shifted the game of Test cricket from its foundations and has asked some fundamental questions of the centuries old accepted truths of the Test format,” Strauss said in the Marylebone Cricket Club’s Cowdrey Lecture at Lord’s.

“What those two extraordinary leaders of men – aided in no small part by Rob Key as director of cricket – have done, is redefine once again what the game of cricket is actually about.”

Strauss believes the traditional form of the international game will always have a future despite the rise of shorter formats.

International Cricket Council chair Greg Barclay was criticised last summer for suggesting there could be a reduction of Test matches in the near future due to the rise of domestic franchise leagues.

Andrew Strauss believes big Test series aren't going anywhere
Andrew Strauss believes big Test series aren't going anywhere (Mike Egerton/PA)

Strauss admits there may be some changes to the schedules going forward but insists major Test series “aren’t going anywhere”.

“It is inevitable that some old institutions might creak at the seams, including some debt-laden national governing bodies and professional clubs,” the former England Test captain said.

“Their role and purpose in the game may have to be redefined and clarified over time.

“Also, bilateral cricket in the way that we see it today is likely to be squeezed in one way shape or form.

“Is that a problem? Only if we hold on too tightly to the way things have always been.

“I firmly believe that the Test series that capture our imaginations today – the ones that we really look forward to – aren’t going anywhere.”

Strauss also believes competitions such as the ECB’s Hundred are growing cricket’s audience and allowing people from different backgrounds to get involved in the sport.

He added: “If you allow yourself to keep bound up in the thesis that the purpose of the game is to bring diverse people together, whether playing or watching, and to allow cricket to educate and connect, then surely the rise of franchise cricket is one of the great steps forward.

“The truth is that the game of cricket has never been more popular or more diverse.”

