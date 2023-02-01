Jofra Archer enjoys new role as he bowls England to victory in South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jofra Archer enjoys new role as he bowls England to victory in South Africa

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 9.27pm Updated: February 1 2023, 9.33pm
Jofra Archer produced an impressive performance (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Jofra Archer produced an impressive performance (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Jofra Archer welcomed his unfamiliar role in England’s consolation 59-run victory over South Africa after walking away with career-best international figures in Kimberley.

For the first time in his ODI career, Archer did not open the bowling as Chris Woakes and Reece Topley operated in tandem at the outset of South Africa’s unsuccessful pursuit of England’s 346 for seven.

But he was called upon time and again to make the breakthrough and delivered for Jos Buttler on each occasion, collecting six for 40 in 9.1 overs as England bowled South Africa out for 287 and ended their five-match losing run.

Jofra Archer recorded career-best figures
Jofra Archer recorded career-best figures (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Having replaced Olly Stone, Archer only bowled two overs in the powerplay and enjoyed additional cover in the field as he was deployed in the ‘Liam Plunkett role’.

“When you’re bowling that role, it’s similar to what Plunkett used to do, I just bowl the same thing, I actually quite like it, forget about opening the bowling,” Archer said.

“It’s not a bad gig, I was telling Stoney, this is every over you bowled last game, we might have to fight for this, I’m quite liking it. Some days everything you touch turns to gold and (this) was mine.

“It’s new and I enjoyed it, it’s weird bowling your second or third over with field spread, it also boosts your confidence, if you bowl a ball you’re not 100 per cent happy with, you’ve still got cover.”

Tabraiz Shamsi is bowled by Jofra Archer
Tabraiz Shamsi is bowled by Jofra Archer (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Archer returned figures of one for 81 in Friday’s series opener in his first England match in 22 months after spending much of the past two years recovering from long-standing elbow and back injuries.

He seemed to have more of a spring in his step on Wednesday, regularly exceeding 90mph, and felt he could have “bowled another 10” overs although he recognises he has to remain patient in his comeback.

“Being back after however long, it’s kind of surreal,” he said. “You only get that feeling after you start playing. It’s definitely gone up a few notches.

“I had the best time off. I had enough of it to know I don’t miss home like I used to. I’ve done everything I needed to do in the last 18 months and I’m just ready to play cricket.

England recorded a consolation victory
England recorded a consolation victory (Themba Hadebe/AP)

“It’s just a long road, this is a small tick but I want to see how I am in April, June, July and September. This is just the start of the road.”

Twin hundreds from Dawid Malan (118 off 114 balls) and Jos Buttler (131 off 127 deliveries) in a 232-run stand in 211 balls led an astonishing recovery after England had slid to 14 for three.

Archer tellingly snared Heinrich Klaasen for 80 off 62 balls after the South Africa batter had got the equation down to 69 off the last 63 deliveries – with the Proteas subsiding thereafter although they won the standalone series 2-1.

Asked whether he relishes being Buttler’s go-to fast bowler, Archer responded: “I think everyone wants it. I just want to contribute, just want to help the team and glad I actually got the opportunity.

“In the first game it was the same thing, obviously that didn’t go my way but that’s usually how it is whenever I play – if (Buttler) wants a breakthrough or a cheap over, he’s never shy to come over and ask.

“I actually meant to give (Klaasen) one and I got him! I wanted to bowl at the other guy (Wayne Parnell).”

After a modest return last week, this display was the Archer England fans were used to seeing before injuries derailed his career, and the 27-year-old has learned to ignore criticism.

“You know what people give on social media one day you’re doing s**t and the next day you’re the hero,” Archer added.

“It’s real fickle, but nothing you can do about it. I knew it couldn’t get any worse than the first game, that was one thing I had going for me. I refused to let it be like the first game anyway.”

