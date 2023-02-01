Alfredo Morelos bags brace as Rangers ease past Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alfredo Morelos bags brace as Rangers ease past Hearts

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 9.51pm
Alfredo Morelos celebrates Rangers’ third goal at Tynecastle (Steve Welsh/PA)
Alfredo Morelos celebrates Rangers' third goal at Tynecastle (Steve Welsh/PA)

Alfredo Morelos struck twice as Rangers continued their impressive start to life under Michael Beale with a dominant 3-0 win at in-form Hearts.

The Jambos were unbeaten in 10 matches and had high hopes of causing an upset but they were torn apart by the ruthless visitors, who also had three other goals ruled out for offside and a penalty award overturned following VAR reviews.

Rangers – for whom Malik Tillman scored the second goal – have now won 10 of their 11 matches since Beale took charge and are unbeaten in their last 13, although they remain nine points adrift of city rivals Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Hearts made five changes to the side that drew 0-0 against Livingston on Sunday as James Hill, Robert Snodgrass, Barrie McKay, Josh Ginnelly and Garang Kuol replaced Nathaniel Atkinson, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, Cammy Devlin, Stephen Humphrys and Yutaro Oda.

Beale made two alterations to the Rangers team that defeated St Johnstone at the weekend as Ryan Jack and Todd Cantwell dropped out to be replaced by John Lundstram and Fashion Sakala.

The visitors started strongly and had the ball in the net after six minutes when Morelos knocked in Sakala’s cross at the back post but it was ruled out for offside.

The Colombian striker was not to be denied, however, and just two minutes later he broke the deadlock when he nodded in from a Ryan Kent cross after the winger was released down the left by a quickly-taken free-kick.

Hearts were struggling to get a foothold in the game and Morelos fired a low angled shot across the face of goal in the 12th minute.

The hosts’ first chance came via a counter-attack in the 22th minute when McKay was put through on goal following good work by Lawrence Shankland and Kuol but goalkeeper Allan McGregor spread himself to make an important save.

At the other end Stephen Kingsley – after giving the ball away in the Rangers half – sprinted back to block a goal-bound effort from Sakala on the line.

Sakala did find the net in the 28th minute after being slipped through on goal by Kent following a lovely flowing attack, but it was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Moments after Morelos had forced a brilliant save from Zander Clark, Rangers doubled their lead in the 35th minute when Tillman hooked the ball home from close range after Connor Goldson had headed Borna Barisic’s cross from the left-back into the danger area.

Rangers finished a dominant first half on the front foot, with Kent seeing a close-range effort deflected on to the post before Lundstram forced another superb save from Clark with a ferocious 20-yard strike.

Hearts – having been outplayed – made two substitutions for the start of the second half as recent signings Kuol and Hill were replaced by Alan Forrest and Kiomourtzoglou.

Rangers were awarded a penalty three minutes after the restart when Kent fell as he tried to go past Alex Cochrane, but after a VAR review the decision was overturned and the winger was booked for diving.

The visitors were frustrated once more by VAR in the 56th minute when Sakala had another goal ruled out after running on to a Glen Kamara pass to slot beyond Clark.

The third goal eventually arrived in the 67th minute when Morelos tapped in at the back post from a Sakala cross and it was allowed to stand after another VAR check.

