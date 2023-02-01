Kylian Mbappe misses a penalty and goes off injured in PSG win at Montpellier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kylian Mbappe misses a penalty and goes off injured in PSG win at Montpellier

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 10.29pm
Injured PSG’s Kylian Mbappe grimaces in pain during the French League One soccer match between Montpellier and Paris Saint-Germain at the State La Mosson stadium in Montpellier, France, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Injured PSG’s Kylian Mbappe grimaces in pain during the French League One soccer match between Montpellier and Paris Saint-Germain at the State La Mosson stadium in Montpellier, France, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty and limped off injured as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain battled to victory at Montpellier.

The World Cup golden boot winner saw a spot-kick saved by Benjamin Lecomte before a retake was ordered and the France forward missed again.

He was then forced off after just 21 minutes having suffered an injury.

PSG would go on to win 3-1, with Fabian Ruiz and Lionel Messi scoring before 16-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery made sure of victory in stoppage time after Arnaud Nordin pulled one back for the hosts.

A potential injury will be of concern to PSG boss Christophe Galtier, whose side face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League tie on February 14.

Bayern themselves had a much more straightforward evening, beating Mainz 4-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

Joao Cancelo provided an assist early on his Bayern debut, crossing for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to volley the visitors ahead.

Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane struck before the break to all-but settle the tie, with Alphonso Davies adding a late fourth as Alexander Hack saw red for Mainz in the closing stages.

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun continued his fine form at Reims, the young forward hitting a hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Lorient to take him clear of Mbappe as the top goalscorer in Ligue 1.

Elsewhere, second-place Marseille moved up to second place as a Joao Victor own goal and a late Azzedine Ounahi strike sealed a 2-0 victory at Nantes.

They displaced Lens, who slipped to third after losing 1-0 at home to Nice, where Gaetan Laborde hit the game’s only goal.

LaLiga pace-setters Barcelona were pushed hard at Real Betis before securing a hard-fought 2-1 win.

Raphinha opened the scoring after 65 minutes and Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead before a Jules Kounde own goal made the last five minutes more nervy, although a late red card to Betis midfielder William Carvalho helped Barca over the line.

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski struck for the LaLiga leaders in their win at Real Betis.
Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski struck for the LaLiga leaders in their win at Real Betis. (Jose Breton/AP)

Serie A bottom club Cremonese shocked Roma with a 2-1 win at the Stadio Olimpico to reach the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Jose Mourinho’s side slipped to defeat at home as a Cyriel Dessers penalty and a Mehmet Celik own goal saw Cremonese, without a league victory all season, spring a major surprise.

In the last eight they will face Fiorentina, who ran out 2-1 winners at home to Torino.

