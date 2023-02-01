Michael Duff feels Barnsley were good value for victory at Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Duff feels Barnsley were good value for victory at Oxford

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 10.45pm
Barnsley manager Michael Duff (Nigel French/PA)

Barnsley boss Michael Duff believed the 2-1 victory at Oxford was thoroughly deserved.

Bobby Thomas and Nicky Cadden both scored their first goals for The Tykes before Elliott Moore pulled a goal back for the U’s, who have now lost three games on the trot.

Duff said: “It was a really, really good solid away performance without being spectacular.

“The most pleasing thing for me was that Oxford are a very good footballing side and they resorted to shelling the ball and shoving long throws down our throats.

“We had enough chances to have been out of sight.

“We’re disappointed to concede from a corner and then they had lots and lots of pressure but no clear-cut chances after that.

“We started the game well and started the second half well and after they scored we had to grind it out then to come away with the three points.

“Other teams in and around the play-offs would have been looking at our result tonight.

“We’ve got games in hand but they mean nothing if you don’t win the games, so it was pleasing to have won this one.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson, under pressure from some sections of fans, said: “I thought it was very even with two good teams in the first half.

“I thought in the second half we came out with real intent – not much quality, but I don’t think it was that type of night to find that bit of quality, with the aggression in the opposition.

“Losing Cameron Brannagan was a big blow. They hit us when we were getting a little bit of control, and then at 2-0 you think oh no, this is could be a very bad night.

“Yes, it was a bad night getting beat, don’t think I’m accepting a defeat.

“But I thought the players showed tremendous appetite and desire to try to fight their way back into it.

“Tyler (Smith) missed a chance with 25 minutes to go and it could have been different had that gone in. It would have given us a little bit more time to get back into the game.

“We ended up getting back into it through Elliott Moore and then we had one or two flash across.

“If I’m disappointed with anything, it was that I don’t think we had a good enough opportunity after our goal. Our crossing could have been better the longer the game played out.

“There have been Oxford managers who have gone through a lot longer runs of defeats than what I’m going through now and who have been in a lot lower league positions as well.

“You can see the players are really working hard and fighting to stay in games and compete. Barnsley have come down from the Championship as well and tonight there wasn’t a massive gulf between the teams.

“I thought our fans stayed with the team all game. The criticism at me at the end – that’s part and parcel of football when you are not winning games.”

