New Premier League regulations to control who can buy football clubs – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

New Premier League regulations to control who can buy football clubs – report

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 3.24am
New legislation for the Premier League is reportedly set to trigger a major shakeup to how football clubs are run (Peter Byrne/PA)
New legislation for the Premier League is reportedly set to trigger a major shakeup to how football clubs are run (Peter Byrne/PA)

New legislation for the Premier League is reportedly set to trigger a major shakeup to how football clubs are run.

The yet-to-released Football White Paper, which The Sun claims to have seen in advance, will enforce tougher regulations on who can own clubs.

The measure will make sure only “fit and proper custodians” can take over outfits, in a bid to prevent multi-millionaires who cannot prove they amassed their fortune legitimately from owning English football clubs.

According to The Sun, the new regulations will also stop “greedy clubs” from joining breakaway competitions like the European Super League — which triggered huge protests by fans in 2021.

File photo dated 19-04-2021 of Leeds United players wearing ‘Football Is For The Fans’ shirts during the warm up at Elland Road, Leeds
The reforms will reportedly give fans more of a say in how clubs are run (Clive Brunskill/PA)

While all clubs in the top five flights of English football will need to gain a fresh licence to play under the proposals.

The reform will give fans more of a say in how clubs are run and stop bosses from radically changing kits and logos, the paper adds.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan reportedly wants the regulator in place for the 2024/25 season and will “formally unveil legislation imminently”.

Reports of the Football White Paper – which The Sun says Cabinet will soon be signing off on – comes after an independent Fan-Led Review of Football Governance by Tory MP Tracey Crouch in late 2022.

Fans watch on during the Barclays Women’s Super League match at Kingsmeadow, London
The White Paper will reportedly prevent multi-millionaires who cannot prove they amassed their fortune legitimately from owning English football clubs (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The latest review – an update on the Government-commissioned report into the game in November 2021 – included 10 key recommendations, each supported by more detailed strategy.

It proposed for a new independent regulator for English football to oversee financial regulation in the sport “to ensure financial sustainability of the professional game”.

Other parts of the strategy addressed corporate governance, diversity and new tests for club owners and directors.

The release of the White Paper has already seen several delays due to changing Conservative leadership – among other factors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
3
Karen Kennedy worked as general manager of the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner
4
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
5
Liam Fox saw United lose to Killie. Image: SNS
Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window
6
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and hammer
7
Dens Road between Arklay Street and Dura Street. Image: DC Thomson
Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee
8
Gillian Millar and Freda Doig will appear on Bargain Hunt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt
9
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
10
The banner unveiled at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans in ‘Asghar Out’ protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock…

More from The Courier

Alex Jakubiak celebrates with Dundee fans after making it 2-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Alex Jakubiak like a new signing after injury woes says boss Gary…
Fife Foxhounds on a hunt in 2014. Image: Jim Crichton
Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons'
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes told police he couldn't look after 'screaming' child
Jed Boyd. Image: Facebook.
Machete man sparked armed police search in Dundee
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ted Blackbrow/Daily Mail/Shutterstock (1088920a) Liz Mccolgan - Athlete - 1996 Athlete Liz Mccolgan In Action During London Marathon.... Picture Desk ** Pkt4625-343266 Liz Mccolgan - Athlete - 1996 Athlete Liz Mccolgan In Action During London Marathon.... Picture Desk ** Pkt4625-343266
Can Dundee hero Eilish McColgan emulate mum Liz (again) with London Marathon victory?
Men working on the Perth Motorail, Jun 1974
When Perth Motorail helped drivers to 'take the car the easy way'
Patrick Carragher, a director at Hydrogen Green Power and Brian Cairns of Michelin Development in Dundee. Image: Michelin Development
We set up in Dundee as it's at the centre of Scotland's green economy…
Bertha Park High School in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils
Dundee & Angus College's Kingsway, Dundee building. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee & Angus College meeting needs of employers, say inspectors
How the new Victoria Street homes will look. Image: Voigt Architects
Angus planners pitch in with approval for 14 new homes near Carnoustie Championship course

Editor's Picks

Most Commented