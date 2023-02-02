England hand Rehan Ahmed first white-ball call-up for tour of Bangladesh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England hand Rehan Ahmed first white-ball call-up for tour of Bangladesh

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 11.02am Updated: February 2 2023, 11.04am
England have called up teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed to their white-ball squads for the first time (Nick Potts/PA)
England have called up teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed to their white-ball squads for the first time (Nick Potts/PA)

England have named 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed in their white-ball squads for the first time ahead of the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

Ahmed became England’s youngest men’s Test cricketer when he lined up against Pakistan in Karachi in December and marked the occasion by taking a five-wicket haul.

The Leicestershire spinner had played just three first-class matches before making his Test debut, but has slightly more experience in white-ball cricket having played 19 T20 matches and seven List A games for his county.

Rehan Ahmed earned a maiden white-ball call up for the tour of Bangladesh
Rehan Ahmed earned a maiden white-ball call up for the tour of Bangladesh (Simon Marper/PA)

Lancashire fast bowler Saqib Mahmood has been included in the ODI squad for the first time since the back stress fracture he suffered in May.

The 25-year-old is currently with the England Lions in Sri Lanka, but has not bowled so far during the red-ball series.

Somerset’s Tom Abell, who is set to captain the England Lions in the upcoming ODI series in Sri Lanka, has received his maiden call-up for both the ODI and T20 squads.

Alex Hales will play in the Pakistan Super League instead of England's white-ball tour of Bangladesh
Alex Hales will play in the Pakistan Super League instead of England’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh (PA Wire)

There was no place for Alex Hales however, who is set to play franchise cricket in the Pakistan Super League after only returning to the national set-up last summer.

Hales played a crucial role in England’s T20 World Cup victory in Australia in November after a positive recreational drugs test on the eve of the 2019 World Cup resulted in three-and-a-half years in the international wilderness.

Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Jason Roy were also selected by PSL franchises, but have been included for the tour of Bangladesh.

  • 1st ODI: Bangladesh v England - March 1, Dhaka
  • 2nd ODI: Bangladesh v England – March 3, Dhaka
  • 3rd ODI: Bangladesh v England – March 6, Chattogram
  • 1st IT20: Bangladesh v England – March 9, Chattogram
  • 2nd IT20: Bangladesh v England – March 12, Dhaka
  • 3nd IT20: Bangladesh v England – March 14, Dhaka

James Vince was named as part of the ODI squad after not featuring in the most recent 50-over series in South Africa.

England will play three ODIs and three T20s in Bangladesh from March 1 to 14, which will be the first T20 matches since Jos Buttler’s side became world champions in November.

ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (Lancashire, captain), Tom Abell (Somerset), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

IT20 Squad: Jos Buttler (Lancashire, captain), Tom Abell (Somerset), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
2
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
3
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?
6
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
7
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
8
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
9
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
10
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as…
Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images
Richard Smernicki (left) who runs the music business course at Perth UHI with SMIA's chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr. Image: Richard Smernicki
Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready
Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about…
2
Josimar in action against the Republic of Ireland in 1987 during Brazil's European tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in…
Plans for Leven beach could include a Singing Butler statue
Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer
Melker Hallberg. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg

Editor's Picks

Most Commented