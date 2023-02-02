Sunderland confirm striker Ross Stewart is out for the rest of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunderland have confirmed that striker Ross Stewart will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an Achilles injury.

The 26-year-old left the field on a stretcher during last Saturday’s draw against Fulham in the FA Cup at Craven Cottage.

Stewart, who had previously missed three months with a calf problem, will be a big loss to Tony Mowbray’s side, having scored 10 goals in 13 Sky Bet Championship appearances this term.

Mowbray had feared the worst after the Cottagers clash, saying: “It looks like an Achilles injury for Ross. They are long injuries and it’s devastating for him and for us.”

Sunderland are currently two points off the play-off places in ninth.