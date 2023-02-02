Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny out of Six Nations opener due to back problem By Press Association February 2 2023, 12.58pm Updated: February 2 2023, 1.02pm Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of the Six Nations clash against Ireland (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Full-back Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Wales’ Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday. Halfpenny was due to win his 98th cap and make a first Wales start for 19 months, but assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys said he had suffered a back spasm and would miss the game. Experienced Cardiff back Liam Williams will replace Halfpenny in the number 15 shirt. Liam Williams will replace Leigh Halfpenny in the Wales team against Ireland (Jane Barlow/PA) Williams missed Wales’ entire Autumn Nations Series campaign this season because of injury, and has not started for his country since last summer’s South Africa tour. Humphreys said: “Unfortunately, Leigh had a back spasm this morning and Liam will be playing. “I think it’s more disappointing for him as a person. He is an unbelievable professional and an unbelievable person. “He has got to pick himself up again. You feel for him that he’s got to pull out at this late stage. “Liam is good to go.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 2 Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam 3 Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery 4 Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal 5 Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away? 6 Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived 7 New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay 8 Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial 9 Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school 10 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as… New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about… 2 Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in… Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg Editor's Picks Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery Good for business or ‘horrific’ for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off ‘most outrageous transfer’ in Scottish football history Statue of Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards Jamie McGrath insists it’s down to Dundee United players to ease fan discontent by doing business on pitch Bridies and potato vodka: The best of Forfar’s food and drink star on BBC Scotland’s Eat The Town Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away? Most Commented 1 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 2 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 3 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 4 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 5 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 6 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum's display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 7 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 8 Nando's given green light to open first Perth restaurant 9 Dundee bank stickers urging people to break windows only ‘symbolic’, say protesters 10 Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers