Malky Mackay delighted to add Gwion Edwards to Ross County squad on loan

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes he has added “really important experience” to his squad after signing Wigan winger Gwion Edwards on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old has made over 360 career appearances, predominantly with Crawley, Peterborough, Ipswich and the Latics, while he also had a loan spell at St Johnstone in 2013-14.

Mackay feels his latest recruit will help augment an attack which has been bolstered by the recent arrivals of strikers Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray.

“We are delighted to add somebody of Gwion’s calibre to our squad,” said the County boss.

“He has played over 360 games in English football for top sides and will add that really important experience and quality to our group.

“He is a player we have been aware of for some time and it’s great to now have him with us.”

Edwards is the second player to join County from Wigan this month after Josh Stones made the move to the Highlands last week.