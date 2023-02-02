Leigh Halfpenny backed to ‘pick himself up again’ as Wales injury jinx strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leigh Halfpenny backed to ‘pick himself up again’ as Wales injury jinx strikes

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 3.30pm
Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Wales’ Six Nations clash against Ireland due to injury (David Davies/PA)
Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys has expressed sympathy for Leigh Halfpenny after the full-back’s injury jinx struck again.

Halfpenny was due to win his 98th cap and make a first Wales start for 19 months in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland at the Principality Stadium.

But the 34-year-old has been ruled out after suffering a back spasm and will be replaced by Cardiff’s Liam Williams.

Halfpenny has not started for Wales since he suffered a serious knee injury playing against Canada in July 2021.

He was due to feature against New Zealand during this season’s Autumn Nations Series but withdrew 24 hours before kick-off because of a hamstring problem. A back spasm then meant he missed Wales’ appointment with Australia in Cardiff three weeks later.

“I think it’s more disappointing for Leigh as a person,” Humphreys said. “He is an unbelievable professional and an unbelievable person.

“He has got to pick himself up again. You feel for him that he’s got to pull out at this late stage.”

Williams missed Wales’ entire autumn campaign because of injury and has not started for his country since last summer’s South Africa tour. He has only played 180 minutes of rugby this season.

But with 81 Wales caps under his belt and five British and Irish Lions Test match appearances, Williams’ quality is unquestioned.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland
Warren Gatland’s second stint as Wales head coach begins against Ireland (David Davies/PA)

Wales, with Warren Gatland back at the helm, will go for a fifth successive Six Nations home win against Ireland.

But they must also somehow find a way of stopping a team ranked world number one following victories over New Zealand, twice, South Africa and Australia last year.

Humphreys added: “‘Gats’ has got tons of experience. He knows what he wants and to get coaches on the same page, how to go about tackling the best team in the world right now.

“We are about playing what is in front of us. I think that is key to any team.

“We have got to be very combative and very physical. If you are not against these, they can put you away very easy.”

Lock Adam Beard, who is among six Ospreys forwards in the Wales pack, accepts the physical battle will be key.

“Make no bones about it, we are going to push them (at) set-piece time and we are going to go for them at the set-piece. We are looking forward to the confrontational battle,” Beard said.

“He (Gatland) does a lot on emotions, and he is great at getting the guys up for a Test week.

“There are a lot of boys on edge around him because they just want to raise the bar and impress him.

“That is great for the squad because it brings competition for places. It has been a great week of preparation.”

Humphreys, meanwhile, was asked for his view on choirs being told not to sing the Sir Tom Jones hit ‘Delilah’ during their performances on rugby international matchdays at the Principality Stadium.

The song’s lyrics include reference to a woman being murdered by her jealous partner.

The Welsh Rugby Union – the governing body which has recently been hit by sexism and discrimination allegations – took the song off its half-time entertainment and music playlist during Test matches in 2015.

Humphreys said: “Look, the atmosphere in that stadium is incredible no matter what they sing. They can sing the phone book, it doesn’t matter.

“Growing up as a kid in the old stadium there are many, many songs that resonate with me. If they can’t sing that, then there are plenty of others they can sing.”

