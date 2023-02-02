Finlay Bealham deserves start in place of injured Tadhg Furlong – Andy Farrell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Finlay Bealham deserves start in place of injured Tadhg Furlong – Andy Farrell

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 4.16pm
Finlay Bealham has won 23 of his 27 Test caps as a replacement (Brian Lawless/PA)
Finlay Bealham has won 23 of his 27 Test caps as a replacement (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has backed “massive personality” Finlay Bealham to fill the void left by star prop Tadhg Furlong in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales.

The Irish arrive in Cardiff as marginal title favourites ahead of France but having suffered a major blow after British and Irish Lion Furlong was ruled out due to a calf injury.

Australia-born Bealham will make his full debut in the championship at the age of 31 by deputising at tighthead on the back of some standout displays for Connacht and a series of impressive Test outings from the bench.

Farrell is hopeful Furlong will be back in contention for next week’s round-two clash with France but has full faith in his understudy, who has won 23 of his 27 international caps as a replacement.

“He’s not quite ready,” Farrell said of Furlong. “In fact, he’s progressing pretty well but he’s not quite there yet.

“He could possibly be there in the next few days or week or whatever, but we just think that Finlay deserves it as well.

“He’s playing some outstanding rugby at this moment in time. The last game he played, he scored a hat-trick, he’s scrummaging very well, so he deserves a start.

Tadhg Furlong could be fit to face France
Tadhg Furlong could be fit to face France (Niall Carson/PA)

“Tadhg will keep working away to hopefully be fit for the French game.

“Coming back from the autumn, or any camp he’s been in with us, he (Bealham) has had that trust.

“He’s a massive personality within our squad, he’s very popular, but coming out of the autumn and how that translates, going back to Connacht and his performances since then has been top-drawer.”

Farrell’s maiden selection of the tournament includes Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey retaining his starting spot from the autumn ahead of Bundee Aki to make his first Six Nations start since his Test debut seven years ago.

Wing James Lowe returns from a calf injury after missing the November fixtures, while captain Johnny Sexton is fit to lead the side following cheekbone surgery.

Farrell is happy the Principality Stadium roof will be closed for the encounter as he is eager for his in-form team to handle the loudest possible atmosphere.

However, the Englishman laughed off claims from rival head coach Warren Gatland that the clash is a “free hit” for Wales due to Ireland’s position at the top of the world rankings.

Farrell said: “A free shot in Test match rugby? Where do you get them from?

Rival coaches Warren Gatland, left, and Andy Farrell, right, previously worked together with the British and Irish Lions
Rival coaches Warren Gatland, left, and Andy Farrell, right, previously worked together with the British and Irish Lions (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We’d love to be able to buy one of those. Maybe I’ll buy him a free shot after the game.

“But there’s absolutely no doubt that Warren will expect his side to win… and so do I. I expect our side to win.

“His past record shows what he’s about in this competition. Finding a way to win has always been key to those teams, and we’re very aware of that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
2
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke. Image: DC Thomson.
Troon Avenue killer’s ‘apocalyptic rage’ before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
6
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
7
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes
8
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
9
Chef Stuart Black and owner Christopher Strachan outside 63 Tay Street in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth restaurant 63 Tay Street reopens with new chef at its helm with Michelin…
10
Liam Fox
Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window
3

More from The Courier

Lewis Banks is friends with Harry Souttar. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media / Shutterstock
Arbroath new boy Lewis Banks reveals Harry Souttar good luck messages as duo make…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Pick-ups for Peace is a campaign which asks farmers to donate used pick-ups to Ukraine Picture shows; A pick-up delivered to Ukraine. Ukraine. Supplied by Keith Dawson Date; 02/02/2023
Ukraine appeals for pick-ups to boost war effort
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad 'healthiest it has been'
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
Finlay Bealham has won 23 of his 27 Test caps as a replacement (Brian Lawless/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Soldier fined and stalker for sentencing
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
St Johnstone fans will be welcomed into McDiarmid Park for a meeting to be attended by club staff. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to host 'open meeting' for fans at McDiarmid Park
Lynne Hoggan holding a folded cereal box to the camera.
LYNNE HOGGAN: What's with all these life hacks? And who hasn't cut pizza with…
People in Dundee facing fuel poverty could be given help.
Angus Council seeks further fuel-support funding to help locals through cost-of-living-crisis winter
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

Editor's Picks

Most Commented