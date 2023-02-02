Aberdeen appeal Ross McCrorie’s red card against St Mirren By Press Association February 2 2023, 5.06pm Ross McCrorie was sent off against St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen have appealed against Ross McCrorie’s red card against St Mirren. The defender was sent off early in Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat at Pittodrie after catching Charles Dunne with his arm when the Saints defender appeared to block his run. Speaking after the game, Dons caretaker manager Barry Robson said: “I’ve not seen the red card yet, but when I saw it in real time, I thought it was our free-kick.” The appeal, which the Dons confirmed on their official website, is set to free McCrorie to face Motherwell in Saturday’s cinch Premiership encounter at Pittodrie. The former Rangers player will serve a two-match ban if the appeal fails with Aberdeen’s subsequent matches coming against Celtic and Livingston. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school 2 Troon Avenue killer’s ‘apocalyptic rage’ before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword 3 Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam 4 Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal 5 Probe as man found injured on Dundee street 6 Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial 7 Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes 8 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 9 Perth restaurant 63 Tay Street reopens with new chef at its helm with Michelin… 10 Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window 3 More from The Courier Arbroath new boy Lewis Banks reveals Harry Souttar good luck messages as duo make… Ukraine appeals for pick-ups to boost war effort Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad 'healthiest it has been' James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over… Thursday court round-up — Soldier fined and stalker for sentencing New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay St Johnstone to host 'open meeting' for fans at McDiarmid Park LYNNE HOGGAN: What's with all these life hacks? And who hasn't cut pizza with… Angus Council seeks further fuel-support funding to help locals through cost-of-living-crisis winter Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance Editor's Picks Sheriff AB Wilkinson KC: Former Dundee University Law faculty dean dies Troon Avenue killer’s ‘apocalyptic rage’ before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance Inspirational teenage cancer survivor Luke tackles CRUK superstore opening after return to action with Montrose Rugby Club Dundee ice hockey mega-fan Victoria lands dream job ALISTAIR HEATHER: Don’t shame fans for leaving early Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes Future of several Fife events secured after council’s playpark compromise Craig Brown: Meet the Montrose star inspired by his legendary ex-Scotland boss grandad East Fife community buy-out bid proposed as ‘fans champion’ brought on board Most Commented 1 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 2 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 3 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 4 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 5 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 6 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum's display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 7 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 8 Liam Fox on 'Asghar Out' protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United's transfer window 9 Nando's given green light to open first Perth restaurant 10 Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers