I miss him terribly – colleagues pay tribute at Eddie Butler memorial service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I miss him terribly – colleagues pay tribute at Eddie Butler memorial service

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 6.10pm
A memorial service for former Wales captain and television broadcaster Eddie Butler was held in Abergavenny (PA)
A memorial service for former Wales captain and television broadcaster Eddie Butler was held in Abergavenny (PA)

Former Wales captain, broadcaster and commentator Eddie Butler’s memorial service in Abergavenny on Wednesday was attended by hundreds of guests.

Family and friends were joined by sports broadcasters and former players to celebrate the life of Butler, who died in his sleep last September during a charity trek in Peru.

Television presenter Clare Balding hosted the memorial at Abergavenny Market in Monmouthshire.

Fellow sports broadcaster Sonja McLaughlan, who worked alongside Butler as part of the BBC’s Six Nations coverage, told BBC Wales: “I am devastated that he is no longer with us.

“He was supremely talented, passionate about family, friends and Wales – his beloved Wales – and rugby union.

“I miss him terribly and it is a huge loss to his family, friends and Wales.”

Former England centre and now pundit Jeremy Guscott said: “He was a guy you could go to to talk about things you couldn’t with other people.

“And also his voice. He had an unique way of describing the game.”

Eddie Butler, left, pictured with fellow former Wales international Rhys Williams and ITN presenter Jonathan Hill in 2015
Eddie Butler, left, pictured with fellow former Wales international Rhys Williams and ITN presenter Jonathan Hill in 2015 (PA)

Co-commentator and former Wales centre Tom Shanklin added: “I remember growing up listening to his commentary and then having the joy and excitement of being able to commentate with him.

“He was one of the best there was. His voice is going to be massively missed in this year’s Six Nations.”

Butler, who played for Pontypool and Cambridge University, made 16 appearances for Wales, six of them as captain, before retiring from international rugby in 1985, aged 27.

He was also a member of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured New Zealand in 1983.

Butler worked as a teacher after retiring and joined Radio Wales in 1984. He also worked as a newspaper journalist with the Sunday Correspondent, the Observer and the Guardian before returning to the BBC in 1990.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
2
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke. Image: DC Thomson.
Troon Avenue killer’s ‘apocalyptic rage’ before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
6
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
7
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes
8
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
9
Chef Stuart Black and owner Christopher Strachan outside 63 Tay Street in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth restaurant 63 Tay Street reopens with new chef at its helm with Michelin…
10
Liam Fox
Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window
3

More from The Courier

Lewis Banks is friends with Harry Souttar. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media / Shutterstock
Arbroath new boy Lewis Banks reveals Harry Souttar good luck messages as duo make…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Pick-ups for Peace is a campaign which asks farmers to donate used pick-ups to Ukraine Picture shows; A pick-up delivered to Ukraine. Ukraine. Supplied by Keith Dawson Date; 02/02/2023
Ukraine appeals for pick-ups to boost war effort
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad 'healthiest it has been'
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
A memorial service for former Wales captain and television broadcaster Eddie Butler was held in Abergavenny (PA)
Thursday court round-up — Soldier fined and stalker for sentencing
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
St Johnstone fans will be welcomed into McDiarmid Park for a meeting to be attended by club staff. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to host 'open meeting' for fans at McDiarmid Park
Lynne Hoggan holding a folded cereal box to the camera.
LYNNE HOGGAN: What's with all these life hacks? And who hasn't cut pizza with…
People in Dundee facing fuel poverty could be given help.
Angus Council seeks further fuel-support funding to help locals through cost-of-living-crisis winter
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

Editor's Picks

Most Commented