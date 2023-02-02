Chelsea spending ‘won’t necessarily continue’ – Graham Potter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chelsea spending ‘won’t necessarily continue’ – Graham Potter

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 10.32pm
Graham Potter is “excited” by the challenge of integrating Chelsea’s new intake (Adam Davy/PA)
Graham Potter is “excited” by the challenge of integrating Chelsea’s new intake (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea are unlikely to continue in their rich vein of spending in future transfer windows, according to Graham Potter.

The signing of Enzo Fernandez for a British-record £106.8million on deadline day brought the club’s total outlay for January to more than £315m, and with eight new faces bringing the number of first-team players on the books to 33 the manager does not expect another assault on the market.

The PA news agency understands that the club hierarchy considers the rebuild of Chelsea’s squad complete following their 2019 transfer ban and player departures last summer, with a need to energise the club in the wake of Todd Boehly’s takeover in May having been satisfied.

Attention will instead now turn to trimming a bloated squad of its fringe players, a requirement that became more acute following the breakdown of Hakim Ziyech’s proposed loan move to Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

Potter, whose side have not played since drawing 0-0 with Liverpool two weeks ago, now faces the job of integrating the club’s star buys into the team, a daunting task which he says nevertheless “excites” him.

“I don’t think the spending will necessarily continue as it has,” said Potter. “I think there was a regeneration that needed to happen which the club have done. I think we have to say that the next window and the window after will be different.

“I’m certainly not complaining about my position here, that’s for sure. I think you’ll find with football managers they can complain about pretty much anything at any point. At the moment I’m here, it’s a fantastic opportunity, I’m really excited for it.

“There will be challenges, of course there will. But I’m just going to approach it with my similar attitude, which is to do my best and to try to improve and to try and make this club, day by day, better.”

The club are awaiting confirmation on whether Fernandez, whose record move from Benfica was completed in the last hour of the transfer window, will receive clearance in time to feature against Fulham on Friday.

Enzo Fernandez
Enzo Fernandez broke the British transfer record in signing for Chelsea for £106.8million (Adam Davy/PA)

But Potter will be able to call on a number of his previously injured players for the meeting at Stamford Bridge, with Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Raheem Sterling all fit to play some part. Defender Wesley Fofana has been training with the rest of the squad but is not ready to make a return.

Joao Felix will see out the final match of a three-game ban, meaning competition for places will only increase as the new signings settle.

The manager emphasised that recruitment has been conducted carefully and with an eye on the future, echoing the feeling amongst the owners that the players signed represent an investment.

“If I’d wanted a nice, easy life, I would have stayed at my previous employment,” said Potter. “The point of this opportunity is the challenge of trying to shape and help and support the football club in quite a significant transition, and that’s what it is.

“What we’re trying to do is be creative, we’ve tried to invest in the ‘now’ and the future, that’s what the club has done. We’re in a position where we want to keep improving.

“It’s been tough for everybody. There was change in the summer, there’s been change previously to that. There’s been a 20-year ownership that’s moved on and a different one’s come in. There’s been loads that’s happened that make it suboptimal, let’s say that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
2
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
3
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?
6
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
7
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
8
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
9
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
10
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as…
Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images
Richard Smernicki (left) who runs the music business course at Perth UHI with SMIA's chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr. Image: Richard Smernicki
Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready
Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about…
Josimar in action against the Republic of Ireland in 1987 during Brazil's European tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in…
Plans for Leven beach could include a Singing Butler statue
Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer
Melker Hallberg. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg

Editor's Picks

Most Commented