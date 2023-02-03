‘We’ve invested heavily in the squad’: Tottenham reject lack of spending claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We’ve invested heavily in the squad’: Tottenham reject lack of spending claims

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 10.45am
Tottenham’s board has defended its investment in the football team during recent transfer windows (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham’s board has defended its investment in the football team during recent transfer windows (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham’s board has strongly rejected claims it has failed to invest significantly in its football team in recent transfer windows in a letter to the supporters’ trust.

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust last month wrote to the board expressing its concerns over the direction of the club, with four key areas raised.

These included the medium to long-term strategy of owners ENIC and plans for the January transfer window.

A response was provided by Tottenham’s board on Thursday night after the conclusion of a winter transfer window where Arnaut Danjuma and Pedro Porro were signed for Antonio Conte’s side, while Bryan Gil, Djed Spence and Matt Doherty departed on either temporary or permanent deals.

“Like everyone at the club, our head coach wants the team to compete for top honours,” a letter from Tottenham’s board to its supporters’ trust read in response to concerns over the length of Conte’s contract, which will expire on June 30 although Spurs hold the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

“The club has invested heavily in the squad. This is a continual process with the aim of standing the club in good stead on the pitch for years to come.

“Since opening the stadium in April 2019 we have spent more than £500m putting us in the top quartile of spending in the Premier League – and we have made significant investments in the Women’s team too.

“In addition to the summer investment of over £200m we have committed to a further £47m spend this January.

“Despite this we consistently see references to our perceived lack of backing for head coaches and lack of spending. It’s important that we deal with facts – our spend levels quite clearly show that we have backed our football side.

“There is always a fine line between long-term investment and short-termism – which is why our recruitment has to be first class. Mistakes at this level leave a financial and sporting impact for future seasons.

“We have felt the financial impact of supporting player purchases which have not worked out as hoped. We have taken steps to improve this area of operations and the recent windows reflect this.”

Spurs are set to release their financial results this month and the supporters’ trust are hopeful of arranging a meeting with the board to coincide with the announcement of the end-of-year report.

“We welcome the club’s direct engagement with the questions asked and we welcome the information provided,” a response from the supporters’ trust read, who sent a follow-up letter in January following news of managing director Fabio Paratici being hit with a 30-month ban by an Italian court.

“However, we would have wanted to see a greater acknowledgement from the club of the legitimate concerns shared by many fans and a fuller explanation in a number of key areas

“The club’s Financial Results are due to be issued soon and we are discussing arranging a meeting with the club for when those results are published. We shall continue to press for further clarity and reassurance in the meantime.”

