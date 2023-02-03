Eddie Howe admits Newcastle will have to adjust to being viewed differently

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle will have to adjust to being viewed differently

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 11.23am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is not expecting any help from the club’s rivals (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is not expecting any help from the club's rivals (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Eddie Howe has admitted Newcastle’s new-found status as a threat to the Premier League’s big guns will make life difficult in the future.

The Carabao Cup finalists added Everton frontman Anthony Gordon and promising West Ham full-back Harrison Ashby to their ranks during the January transfer window, but their long-standing interest in midfielder Conor Gallagher came to nothing as Chelsea refused to allow him to join a top-six rival.

Asked if other clubs are now seeing the Magpies as genuine competition, Howe replied: “I think it is potentially difficult for us. It depends on the player and it depends on the club, but I think we’re probably aware we are seen differently this season to how we were last season.

“We are viewed differently probably by some clubs now and that is something we will have to adjust to.”

Newcastle are having to adjust on many different fronts after securing a first cup final berth since 1999 by virtue of Tuesday night’s semi-final win over Southampton to keep alive their hopes of ending a trophy drought which dates back to 1969, while at the same time maintaining their push for a best league finish since the Sir Bobby Robson era.

They head into Saturday evening’s home clash with West Ham sitting in third place and with head coach Howe insisting they must adopt a big club mentality to fighting on two fronts at the same time.

He said: “It’s about not getting carried away with that achievement in itself, it’s about saying that was our expectation of ourselves before the game and we hit our expectations. Now we shift our attention to a different competition we want to excel in.

“I don’t think extreme emotions serve you that well.”

That said, the sense of excitement pervading the city is palpable, and that extends to the Howe household and in particular, his three sons.

The 45-year-old said: “They’re very excited, which is great to see. They’re Newcastle supporters. Take away their relationship with me, they just want the team to do well, so they’ll be excited for Wembley.”

He added with a smile: “I’ve just gone to a vision of my youngest son, who calls Wembley ‘Wombley’ – he can’t quite get the pronunciation right.”

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak leaves the pitch after a suffering blow to the head against Southampton on Tuesday evening
Newcastle striker Alexander Isak leaves the pitch after suffering a blow to the head against Southampton on Tuesday evening (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Howe will have to do without the suspended Bruno Guimaraes against the Hammers with Allan Saint-Maximin and Elliot Anderson among those vying to replace him, while record signing Alexander Isak continues to be assessed under concussion protocols following a blow to the head in midweek.

Howe said: “He had very slight signs of concussion, so we followed all the protocols. Whether he will be available or not, I’m not sure.

“He’s been around and he’s looked fine. I don’t think he’s got any ill-effects. I don’t think he had any ill-effects the next day. Every day he’s felt better. He’s fine, no problems.”

