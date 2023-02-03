Jonah Ayunga knee injury a ‘huge blow’ as St Mirren striker faces six months out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson revealed Jonah Ayunga is out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

The 25-year-old Buddies striker sustained the injury after coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 cinch Premiership win over Motherwell last Saturday, and scans confirmed he will be out for at least six months.

Ahead of the home game against Hibernian on Saturday, Robinson said: “Two days ago we got bad news on Jonah. He has done his cruciate ligament so he is going to be a minimum of six months.

“He will have the best care here with Gerry Docherty and the medical team. We are planning when he will have that surgery now and we will get him back fitter and stronger than ever.

“It is a huge blow for us. He was a big part of what we’d done earlier in the season.

“He was excellent when he came on against Motherwell so it is a big blow for the boy himself.

“There was a lot of interest in him from down south as well but he is a strong boy, a strong character and he will come back stronger.

“He will spend a little bit of time with his family, we will start his rehab and, as I say, he will get the best rehab available with Gerry Docherty.”