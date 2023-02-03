Steven Hammell: Time for Motherwell players to show they are up for the fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steven Hammell: Time for Motherwell players to show they are up for the fight

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 11.47am Updated: February 3 2023, 7.40pm
Steven Hammell is under pressure to get results (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steven Hammell is under pressure to get results (Steve Welsh/PA)

Steven Hammell revealed some of his senior Motherwell players approached him to tell him they were up for the fight after their league campaign hit rock bottom – but the manager knows they need to show it at Pittodrie.

Motherwell are without a win in 10 league matches and sit 11th in the cinch Premiership, level on points with bottom club Dundee United, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen.

Despite their long wait for a win, their season took a turn for the worse on Wednesday with their poorest performance of the league campaign as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat by St Johnstone without ever really threatening.

Hammell, who later added Irish defender Dan Casey to his squad, said: “We spoke pretty harshly after the game and rightly so.

“(On Thursday) we didn’t go into too much. It would have been a very, very, very long meeting if we went through everything we could have done better in that game.

“So we spoke and a few of the experienced ones came and spoke individually about how they’re still onside, they want us to do well and they believe in the work we are doing here. That’s fine them saying that and me saying that, but we need to go and show it.

“I believe I have the support of the players and the people above me at the club, but I also understand the results recently have not been good enough.

“The performance on Wednesday was the thing we were disappointed with the most, it’s something we’ve not seen this season.”

Motherwell looked deflated after conceding early in each half and the players have been told they need to be more resilient.

“If they don’t know where we are at and how much of a battle things are going to be between now and the end of the season, then they should know,” Hammell said.

“But it’s been highlighted. First and foremost we need to be more robust, we need to be difficult to play against, and stop shipping the cheap goals that we are.

“When that first goal went in we lost momentum early in a game which we had really high hopes for and were really well prepared for.

“I still believe there is a lot of trust out there but that becomes harder and harder with the performance we saw on Wednesday, it becomes harder and harder to get behind what we are trying to do here. That puts the emphasis more on the Aberdeen game.

“We will be in a much stronger position next week with a couple of new additions and people getting more up to speed in terms of the new players.

“There’s a couple we’ve looked at and were hoping to get done before the window, so it’s not that we’ve come out and panicked. Hopefully that’s something we can do.

“But first and foremost we need to be as ready as we can for Aberdeen.”

Hammell handed out four debuts against St Johnstone – Riku Danzaki and Jack Aitchison from the start, and James Furlong and Jonathan Obika off the bench.

“It was maybe too many too soon but that’s where we are at,” he said.

Former Bohemians and Cork defender Casey could be another debutant at Pittodrie after recent signing Shane Blaney suffered an injury against St Johnstone.

The 25-year-old was a free agent after leaving Sacramento Republic, who he helped reach the US Open Cup final by beating several MLS clubs.

“Dan has been someone we have been tracking for a while,” Hammell said. “He had a great season in America where MLS clubs were interested in securing his signature.

“We feel like we needed some cover in this area of the pitch with Shane picking up a knock in our most recent game.

“We don’t know exactly yet but he’s struggling which is a frustration because he’s a player we have built up. He has come and done well and been a starter for us.

“We’ve almost got a full starting XI in the gym and the physio room.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot
2
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
3
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
4
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
6
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
7
Andrew Innes changed his story about the killing, the trial heard.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told
8
Fife killer Jamie Wishart is back in prison.
‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital
9
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Woman asked man to ‘pleasure her’ at knifepoint in Fife underpass
10
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street

More from The Courier

Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
Heidi Talbot. Image: Heidi Talbot
'It's so different to perform a song in a live setting': Irish folk singer…
North Atlantic right whale. Image Dr Phil Bouchet
Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered whales from North Atlantic wind…
Jason West is the general manager of the newly formed Tayport Breakers. Image: John Linton Photography
Tayport man scores home run with Tayside and Fife club ambitions as Dundee-born US…
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
Taypark House serve mouth-wateringly good food by their award winning chef like this deep fried cod from their latest menu. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Restaurant review: Taypark House in Dundee is the perfect setting for a romantic date…
A hovercraft leaves Kirkcaldy during the 2007 trial. Image: George McLuskie
Could Fife Council's bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking?
Iain Thom (right) alongside Vicky Wilson and Lewis Banks from Hays Travel Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier reader wins cruise from Hays Travel
From l- r, Joel Grant (Travel Consultant), Leanne Barnett (winner) and Chloe Dailly (Assistant Manager)
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Evening Tele reader wins Ibiza holiday from Hays Travel
Jonney Gardner and Malin Tangnaes at thir Harbour Bar in Gourdon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A pint and a postage stamp at the Harbour Bar: Mearns publican Jonney's pop-up…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented