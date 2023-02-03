England ready to match Scotland’s passion – Richard Cockerill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England ready to match Scotland’s passion – Richard Cockerill

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 1.07pm Updated: February 3 2023, 1.33pm
Richard Cockerill says England will match Scottish fury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Richard Cockerill says England will match Scottish fury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Richard Cockerill insists England are ready to match Scottish passion in Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash as they aim to launch the Steve Borthwick era with a triumph at Twickenham.

England have not won at home in the fixture since 2017 and have managed a solitary victory in the last five meetings, although they are still backed by bookmakers to make a successful start to the Guinness Six Nations.

Former Edinburgh boss Cockerill, the only surviving assistant from Eddie Jones’ management team, knows the fury that will be brought by Scotland, having faced them twice as a combative hooker in the late 1990s.

Scotland stormed Twickenham on their last visit in 2021
Scotland stormed Twickenham on their last visit in 2021 (David Davies/PA)

But England’s forwards coach insists they will be met head on, with the rivals separated only by the quality of their play.

“I can assure you that we will have enough passion to match the Scots’ passion. Then it will be down to who plays the best rugby,” the former Leicester hooker said.

“When I was a player, it was the rivalry and realising how competitive the Scots are against the English. I still live in Edinburgh so I see that every day.

“It’s a huge game. We know it means a lot to Scotland and it means a hell of a lot to us as an England team. The rivalry is going to be keen.

“They’re a good side and are going to be confident coming here because they’ve had a great record against us in the last few years. So we’ve got everything to do.”

Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his debut on the left wing as part of a reshaped team that has seen players who were frozen out under Jones – the likes of Max Malins, Alex Dombrandt and Ben Earl – return to the fold.

Even a place on the bench eludes Manu Tuilagi after he was dropped for the first time in his England career while Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell continue the playmaking 10-12 axis that has fired only in brief spurts.

Jones’ priority had been delivering at the World Cup, the latest instalment of which arrives this autumn, but the new regime has adopted a narrower focus.

“We’re here to win first and foremost. It’s the most important thing and what we get judged on. We want to see signs of what we’ve been working on and how we build our game,” Borthwick said.

“I’ll take the win because that’s what we’re here for. I’m all about winning, playing for England and coaching England is all about winning. But I have a feeling it won’t be 3-0.

“We want to be a positive team who play a positive brand of rugby that wins England the game.

“We have enough quality on the field to deal with what’s in front of us. We want to play with passion, pride and effort and show what it means to play for England.”

An area of urgent attention is the scrum after a dismal 2022 that yielded only five wins in 12 Tests was compounded by the indignity of also possessing the worst-performing scrum of any tier one nation.

“Certainly our set piece has to be a lot better. Our scrum hasn’t been good enough and that’s something we need to improve, both in terms of the relationships with the referee and how we actually go about our business,” Cockerill said.

“Our set-piece parts have to be a lot better if we’re going to compete at this level and win games at this level.”

