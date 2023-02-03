Containing Finn Russell key to England’s chances against Scotland – Eddie Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Containing Finn Russell key to England’s chances against Scotland – Eddie Jones

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 2.21pm
Containing Finn Russell is key to England’s chances against Scotland, according to Eddie Jones (Jane Barlow/PA)
Containing Finn Russell is key to England’s chances against Scotland, according to Eddie Jones (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former England head coach Eddie Jones insists containing Finn Russell holds the key to relieving Scotland of the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham on Saturday.

Jones was involved in seven editions of the Guinness Six Nations before being sacked in December in response to a dire 2022 and his overall record against Scotland reads three wins and a draw in seven meetings.

The 63-year-old is backing England to win by three points with Owen Farrell kicking the decisive penalty, but he believes the Scots’ fate lies in the hands of their mercurial fly-half Russell.

Referencing the Lions playmaker’s stormy relationship with his head coach Gregor Townsend, Jones views his presence as offering the potential for death or glory for Saturday’s underdogs.

“Gregor Townsend was an older version of Finn Russell and that’s probably why him and Finn Russell don’t get on,” recently appointed Australia boss Jones told the podcast ‘EDDIE’.

“He sees Finn Russell in the mirror – doesn’t want to listen to the coach, wants to do it his own way, ‘what does he know, just let me play because I want to play’. They butt heads.

“If Finn Russell plays, he gives Scotland an outstanding chance to win. It also means that if England get on top, Scotland will probably get hammered because he will keep taking risks under pressure and will give England more opportunities to score.”

Jones sees the oldest rivalry in international rugby as a fascinating clash of styles and suspects the breakdown could be a profitable hunting ground for Scotland, who have not lost at Twickenham since 2017.

“Vern Cotter, who was the previous Scotland coach, did a great job. He did some work with Owen Eastwood who wrote the book ‘Belonging’,” Jones said.

“If you haven’t read it, it’s a great read about the influence of the history of a country on the way that you play your sport. Also about the importance of belonging to any sort of community.

“I remember Vern used Owen and they together did this fantastic video of Scotland the Brave, fighting everyone, fighting the English.

“Because they’re a smaller country they’ve always thrived on creating chaos and so that’s reflected in their rugby. They want to break the game up. The English want to be organised.

“And so you’ve got this contrast between the structure and organisation and power of England and the unstructured, chaotic nature of Scottish rugby.

“Can England keep the structure? England will get opportunities to attack and then they’ve got to be good enough to take them. Or can Scotland break the game up?

“You’ve got this beautiful contrast in philosophy in how you do things. They are two very good coaches – Steve is methodical, Gregor more wants to do different things, wants to play the game differently.

“The referee will have a major bearing, how he referees the breakdown. Scotland will go hard at the breakdown and will have identified that as a weakness of England’s, in particular with Tom Curry out. That may present an opportunity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
6
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive…
7
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
4
8
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
9
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
10
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes

More from The Courier

Tom Lang in action versus Linlithgow. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang says Raith Rovers held meeting over 'wee things' holding them back and…
The new development at the junction of Buttars Loan and South Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Machinery damaged after intruders enter Dundee building site
Dr Stuart Waiting of Scottish Union of Education speaking at a hustings.
How gender identity is taught in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign…
Chalk symbols for male, female and transgender on a blackboard.
How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils
Joe Chalmers has extended his deal at East End Park by two years. Image: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to 'getting out of bed and coming in'…
Containing Finn Russell is key to England’s chances against Scotland, according to Eddie Jones (Jane Barlow/PA)
Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea
Courier / Telegraph News - Dundee - CR0023897 - Scott Milne / Lindsay Hamilton story; first Belfast flight leaving from Dundee Airport. Picture shows; the Loganair aircraft prior to taking off for Belfast, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 18th Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action
There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester…
Councillor Craig Fotheringham with permanently flashing safety signs at Strathmore Primary School, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7
Brendan Charleson and Dyfan Dwyfor in The Man In The Submarine rehearsals.
New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss

Editor's Picks

Most Commented