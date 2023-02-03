Julen Lopetegui feels January signings have boosted Wolves’ survival hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Julen Lopetegui feels January signings have boosted Wolves’ survival hopes

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 2.35pm
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui faces Liverpool on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui faces Liverpool on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Boss Julen Lopetegui believes Wolves’ work in the transfer window has given them a great survival shot.

The Premier League strugglers host Liverpool on Saturday after Lopetegui was given the chance to shape his squad last month.

Joao Gomes, Craig Dawson, Dan Bentley, Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha arrived in January with Wolves out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

“When I arrived we had 23 finals and it’s still the same. We have a lot of finals and we have to think step by step, match to match,” said Lopetegui.

“I don’t know another way to work to achieve your aims. It’s going to be a long race until the end. We have to be ready to arrive. That’s why we need to have a strong mentality.

“The club has made good work, tried to help the team and balance the team. The most important thing is not the window, it’s about trying to improve, believe in ourselves and to be ready to achieve our aims. The new signings are here to help but it’s not only about them.

“It’s about the rest of the players, they are working very hard to improve every day.

“We have to write the next (piece of) history on Saturday. We have to be ready to compete against a very good team and fantastic players and to be able to overcome this type of team.”

Pedro Neto is closing in on a return from an ankle injury but is not ready to feature while Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Boubacar Traore (groin) remain out.

Lopetegui added: “Pedro is improving a lot, he’s not ready for tomorrow but in the last week he has made a big improvement and it’s a good thing for us. He’s been out for four months and he’s going to be ready to improve in the next few weeks.”

