Giorgos Giakoumakis set for Celtic exit

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou revealed the future of Giorgos Giakoumakis was no longer “on his radar” and claimed Instagram users would find out about the Greece striker’s exit before he does.

Giakoumakis remained at Celtic at the end of the transfer window but different deadlines in Japan and the United States mean he can still wrap up a move to suitors such as Urawa Red Diamonds and Atlanta United.

“It will get concluded fairly soon,” Postecoglou said at a media conference.

“To be honest, it’s not on my radar any more. I will probably hear it about the same time as you guys. Maybe, if you are on Instagram, you will hear about it earlier than me.

“It’s not on my radar, I don’t expect him back in the group, but it hasn’t been finalised yet.”

Giakoumakis had appeared to express frustration over his lack of game time in an Instagram post before the transfer window opened.

The 28-year-old posted an hourglass emoji above a photograph of him coming off the bench in the 82nd minute of Celtic’s 2-1 win over Livingston on December 21.

The forward, who was Celtic’s top league goalscorer last season, more recently wrote a message above a goal celebration photograph which read: “Enjoy every moment like it’s your last!”

The picture was of him celebrating his goal in Celtic’s 2-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Kilmarnock, which was almost certainly his final game and goal for the club.