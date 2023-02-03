West Ham boss David Moyes hoping FA Cup run can spark a charge up the table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
West Ham boss David Moyes hoping FA Cup run can spark a charge up the table

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 4.44pm Updated: February 3 2023, 5.45pm
West Ham manager David Moyes feels his side might just be on the up this season (Mike Egerton/PA)
West Ham manager David Moyes feels his side might just be on the up this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

David Moyes feels his West Ham side can build on positive FA Cup performances to continue to climb the Premier League table.

The Irons won 2-0 at Derby on Monday night to book their place in the fifth round, which will see them head to Moyes’ former club Manchester United.

It was a second straight win for the Hammers following on from beating relegation rivals Everton, and a third in four games across all competitions.

West Ham head to Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle on Saturday looking to maintain momentum and keep themselves clear of the Premier League drop zone.

“We have had a couple of really good results and the win in the FA Cup at Derby was another boost to us,” Moyes said.

“We kept a clean sheet, which bodes well, and when you are fighting for your results you are looking for positives everywhere you can.

“We are getting those positives – we got a great win against Everton the week before, too – so we want to build on it and get that momentum. We want to try and charge on.”

Moyes told a press conference: “I believe we can build that momentum.

“I think we have got a good side and a good group of players. We have not shown it as much as we should have done and we have to do that now.

“We are getting not quite to the business end of the season yet, but we are getting closer to it. We are halfway through now and we have to try to perform.

“Thankfully the last couple of games, we have won three out of four and it has given us something to talk about, feel much more positive and gain a bit more confidence around the team.”

Striker Danny Ings could make a swift return to action, having picked up a knee problem during his debut against Everton following a move from Aston Villa.

“Danny Ings is doing quite well, he has got a chance of being available,” said Moyes.

“That is good news for us, but we have got to really assess it and see how he is. We are not quite 100 per cent sure on him yet.

“He is desperate to get back and he was really disappointed he picked up an injury in the first 15 or 20 seconds (after coming on against Everton).

“We hope that he is fine – he is certainly not 100 per cent and we wouldn’t be thinking or expecting him to be – but having him around is a big boost and he is an important player for us.

“He was an important signing for us in January. I like him a lot and hopefully he goes on to prove that.”

Italian forward Gianluca Scamacca remains out along with defender Kurt Zouma – they both have knee injuries – while winger Maxwel Cornet continues his rehabilitation from a calf issue.

Moyes will not take any chances by rushing Cornet, who has been out since the start of October, into action again too soon.

“Maxi has gone back to France again (for more treatment),” Moyes said. “He is not quite ready yet to step up to training levels.

“We need to bring him on and hopefully get him back as quick as we can. He needs to get a bit more pitch work done. He’s doing work in the gym, he is exercising.

“He is not feeling his calf muscle any more and is feeling much better, but if you are asking is he back at 100 per cent yet? No, he is probably 60 or 70 per cent and we are hoping that it won’t be too long.”

