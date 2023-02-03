Everyone wants a title battle – Max Verstappen challenges rivals to step up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everyone wants a title battle – Max Verstappen challenges rivals to step up

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 5.18pm
Max Verstappen addresses the media at Red Bull’s season launch in New York (Seth Wenig/AP)
Max Verstappen addresses the media at Red Bull’s season launch in New York (Seth Wenig/AP)

Max Verstappen has challenged Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes to raise their game and provide him with the championship battle that Formula One needs.

Verstappen ran away with last season’s title, winning 15 of the 22 races, to secure his second championship with four rounds to spare.

In contrast, Hamilton, in his under-performing Mercedes, endured the worst year of his career as he failed to win a race and finished 214 points adrift.

Red Bull's 2023 car
The new Red Bull car was unveiled in New York on Friday (Seth Wenig/AP)

But when addressing the prospect of renewing his rivalry with Hamilton at Red Bull’s season launch in New York, Verstappen, 25, said: “In the interest of the sport you always want the teams to be super-close.

“I do think it was close last year, but as a team we executed a lot of things better than the others and that was why the points gap was so big.

“I never felt, apart from two or three races, that we absolutely dominated. But for the general interest of Formula One, everyone wants a title battle with multiple teams involved.”

Off the back of his dominant campaign, and with only minor changes to the F1 rulebook, Verstappen will open his title defence in Bahrain next month as the driver considered most likely to triumph again.

Lewis Hamilton
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton failed to win a race in 2022 (David Davies/PA)

But the Dutchman added: “I don’t think about being the favourite because you have to keep working and keep on improving because if you don’t they will catch up and overtake you.

“We want to keep winning and that is what we hope to achieve this year. I know it will not be straightforward but we do have a good opportunity. We are optimistic but we have to keep improving.”

On Friday, Verstappen’s Red Bull team announced an engine partnership with Ford which sees the American giant return to the grid after two decades away.

Ford terminated its involvement in F1 when it sold Jaguar to Red Bull 19 years ago, but the American car maker has been keen to jump on the surge in popularity in the sport in the United States following the success of Netflix’s ‘Drive to Survive’ series.

However, Ford’s comeback, which comes into force with the sport’s 2026 change in engine regulations, will primarily be an advertising exercise, with Red Bull to remain in control of its own power units, built at its Milton Keynes headquarters.

“Last year was an extraordinary year and nobody could have predicted Red Bull would have 17 wins from 22 grands prix,” said team principal Christian Horner.

“It was the most successful year in our history, but it will be difficult to repeat those kind of statistics, and this year is going to be a lot tougher and it is going to be a lot tighter.

“The regulations are relatively stable, the grid will converge, and we have got some very capable rivals. I fully expect it to be a lot more competitive.”

