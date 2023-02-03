Michael Beale calls on Rangers to step up performances despite winning run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Beale calls on Rangers to step up performances despite winning run

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 6.00pm
Michael Beale was the QPR manager when he was last really impressed with an Ibrox performance (Steve Welsh/PA)
Michael Beale was the QPR manager when he was last really impressed with an Ibrox performance (Steve Welsh/PA)

Michael Beale feels the last time he saw a “really strong” Rangers performance at Ibrox was when he went as a fan.

Beale has presided over 10 wins and a draw since he took over in November and Rangers showed their continuing progression when they won 3-0 against third-placed Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday.

They have beaten Motherwell and St Johnstone at Ibrox since he took over and were several minutes away from beating Celtic before Kyogo Furuhashi netted an equaliser.

But Beale feels they have yet to hit the heights at home that he witnessed when he turned up to watch Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team beat Aberdeen 4-1 on October 29.

Weeks later Beale had replaced the Dutchman but he is still striving to get his side to meet the standards he witnessed from the stand.

The former QPR manager and Rangers first-team coach revealed his desire to treat the Ibrox fans after being asked whether there was any frustration among the players over their inability to cut Celtic’s nine-point lead despite consistently getting results.

“They can only do their job and they are doing it very, very well,” Beale said ahead of Saturday’s visit of Ross County.

“I haven’t spoken to them about whether they are frustrated, I have just spoken to them about playing the next game.

“I think people outside of our club were waiting for us to slip up on Wednesday, so it was important that we laid a marker down. And we did.

“All we can do is focus on the next game. I think the competition within the building is what’s driving the team at the moment. We are not looking too far ahead other than the next game and trying to improve on very specific areas of each game.

“Wednesday night was a step forward but I do feel we owe our home fans a good performance as well.

“I think it’s been a while, probably the Aberdeen home game, where we have put in a really strong performance. We have played well in moments, I thought against St Johnstone if we take our chances then everyone is saying it’s a different game.

“But in terms of the frustration, the frustration is probably there from before I came.

“I haven’t lived that frustration, I can only play the games that are in front of me now.”

County have only lost one of their last five league games and have moved off the bottom of the table in recent weeks.

Beale is well aware of the challenges that Malky Mackay’s team pose.

“The young player there, Yan Dhanda, I had at Liverpool, is in fine form at the moment, scored in the last couple of games,” he said.

“I think Malky does a really, really good job, his team try to play the right way, he has used the loan market and the free market really well and brought some interesting players into the league.

“It must have been really difficult for him to lose (Regan) Charles-Cooke and (Joseph) Hungbo at the end of last season but he seems to have recruited well.

“They have always given us a difficult game at Ibrox, I remember some difficult moments against them, and Malky always sets his team up to try to win the game.”

