Gabriel Martinelli agrees new Arsenal deal – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association February 3 2023, 6.26pm Gabriel Martinelli agreed a new deal with Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 3. Football Gabriel Martinelli signed a new deal at Arsenal. 🖊 pic.twitter.com/naewQ1af9v— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 3, 2023 Gabi signs on ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mgMIzdt68O— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 3, 2023 Marcus Rashford won another award. The last month couldn't have gone better for me. On a personal note, it's the first time I've won these awards together and hopefully not the last. Thank you to my teammates, the coaches, my family and the fans for helping me to win these awards. 🔴 #PremierLeague #ManUnited pic.twitter.com/Aw9XD5iO6a— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 3, 2023 Liverpool helped out. ❤️ The @LFC team and staff had heard about our Nick Anderton fundraising efforts and have kindly donated a signed 'Anderton 16' Liverpool shirt! 💙What a brilliant gesture – thank you 🙏#footballfamily #BristolRazors #BristolRovers @nickanderton_ @premierleague @EFL pic.twitter.com/8jGKM8GwmQ— Bristol Rovers (@Official_BRFC) February 3, 2023 Cricket Kevin Pietersen was enjoying the T20 in Durban. Kingsmead ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1hmktywCtg— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 3, 2023 Golf Sergio Garcia was taking his son for a ride. "Faster Daddy" – He is my son."Más rápido papá!" Definitivamente es hijo mío. pic.twitter.com/lQirmZAbUo— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) February 3, 2023 Ian Poulter enjoyed his round in Saudi Arabia. Need more good golf like today. 7 birdies in round 2. Let’s have a weekend. 👍🏼👊🏼💪🏼@SaudiIntlGolf | @asiantourgolf | @MajesticksGC pic.twitter.com/STHgIRgT3R— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 3, 2023 Tennis Stefanos Tsitsipas was branching out to other sports. When basketball and tennis players meet, they have nothing but net to talk about. pic.twitter.com/6NxJtKiH3g— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) February 3, 2023 Snooker Jimmy White was upbeat despite his defeat to Jack Lisowski in the German Masters. Jack, all the best hope you go on to win in, quality player. Disappointed with how I played had enough chances to win. Got a bit tired in the end and as for the miscue, not the way I wanted to go out. Thanks everyone for the support. Still life in me— Jimmy White MBE (@jimmywhite147) February 3, 2023 Gridiron Tom Brady was enjoying retirement Now that I’m retired I have time to go see @80forBrady four separate times today.— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 3, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot 2 Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation 3 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 4 Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage 5 Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam 6 Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery 7 Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told 8 ‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital 9 Woman asked man to ‘pleasure her’ at knifepoint in Fife underpass 10 Probe as man found injured on Dundee street More from The Courier Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch 'It's so different to perform a song in a live setting': Irish folk singer… Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered whales from North Atlantic wind… Tayport man scores home run with Tayside and Fife club ambitions as Dundee-born US… Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter Restaurant review: Taypark House in Dundee is the perfect setting for a romantic date… Could Fife Council's bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking? DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier reader wins cruise from Hays Travel DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Evening Tele reader wins Ibiza holiday from Hays Travel A pint and a postage stamp at the Harbour Bar: Mearns publican Jonney's pop-up… Editor's Picks Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action £200k commission offered for ‘placemaking’ sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane Gender identity teaching in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign group ‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage Dunfermline park chosen as site of ‘meaningful’ memorial to Fife babies following ashes scandal Catherine, 10, stunned to receive a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her charity work Most Commented 1 Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action 2 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 3 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 4 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 5 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 6 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 7 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 8 Nando's given green light to open first Perth restaurant 9 Dundee bank stickers urging people to break windows only ‘symbolic’, say protesters 10 Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers