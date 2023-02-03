Malky Mackay urges Ross County to play with confidence against Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay has urged his Ross County side to display confidence and composure at Ibrox.

County have only lost one of their last five cinch Premiership games and further boosted their survival hopes with their January transfer business.

Mackay brought in some midfield steel with the loan signing of Hibernian’s Nohan Kenneh and brought in Wigan wingers and Gwion Edwards as well as experienced frontmen Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray.

Mackay said in a club video: “We have generally being playing okay, just lacking that little spark in front of goal.

“The last couple of weeks we have managed to add to our squad in terms of bringing in a few forwards.

“Coming off the back of the last few results, we are looking forward to going down there.

“When you go to play the Old Firm, you have to go into it with a sense of belief and conviction because, if not, you will will be beaten before you go down the tunnel.

“Having been there and experienced it before as a player you have got to make sure you go into that with every confidence you have. That stands you in good stead in games like that.”

County ran Rangers close in a 1-0 defeat two days before Christmas.

Mackay said: “They have brought in a couple of players but we have watched them, we know exactly their strengths, we know how good they are, especially at home.

“Michael has got them playing really well, playing an attractive brand of football.

“We know lots about them, lots about their shape and their system and style and the challenge is to go down to Ibrox and actually be calm in your head in and out of possession.”