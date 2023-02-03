ECB’s Azeem Rafiq racism investigation has ‘failed everyone’ – Matthew Hoggard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ECB’s Azeem Rafiq racism investigation has ‘failed everyone’ – Matthew Hoggard

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 7.26pm Updated: February 3 2023, 9.40pm
Matthew Hoggard says the disciplinary process relating to the Azeem Rafiq racism investigation has “failed everyone” after withdrawing his co-operation from the process.

Hoggard, who was part of the England team which won the 2005 Ashes, faces four charges from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Hoggard told BBC Sport: “The process has failed everybody. Every party involved has a problem with the way this process has been dealt with.

Cricket – England Media Session – Lord’s Cricket Ground
Matthew Hoggard says the investigation process into the Azeem Rafiq racism and bullying allegations has “failed everyone” (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“Azeem [Rafiq] has a problem with it, all the respondents have, [former Yorkshire chairman] Lord Patel has, Yorkshire have. There has got to be a better way.”

The charges Hoggard faces relate to his alleged use of racist language from his time at Yorkshire.

And he insisted he had taken the decision to pull out of the process because he did not believe it was “fair”.

Hoggard added: “I’m pulling out because I don’t think it’s a fair process.

“There are no winners in this. It is not an admission of guilt. The people who know the truth, know the truth. That is all that matters to me.”

The case is due to be heard in public by a Cricket Discipline Commission panel at the start of next month but Hoggard is the latest to withdraw from the process due to concerns.

Hoggard’s former Yorkshire team-mate Andrew Gale, another of the individuals charged, announced last year he was not willing to engage with the process, which he described as “tainted”.

Rafiq alleged to MPs when appearing before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee in November 2021 that Hoggard had used the phrase “elephant washer” towards him, and subjected him to abuse “on a daily basis…all day, every day”.

Rafiq also alleged Hoggard made players of Asian heritage sit together in the changing room. During his oral evidence, Rafiq did credit Hoggard with having made contact to apologise.

The ECB announced last June it had charged a number of individuals with improper conduct and alleged breaches of its anti-discrimination code. Yorkshire were also charged over their handling of the allegations.

Responding to Hoggard’s withdrawal, and reports that two other individuals had also withdrawn, the ECB said: “Individuals are entitled to choose not to participate in the hearings if they wish, but the cases will still be heard in their absence and we are satisfied that the disciplinary process in this matter has been both rigorous and fair.

“The ECB’s investigation and disciplinary process has been overseen by an independent committee and specialist leading King’s Counsel (KC).

“As with any case before the Cricket Discipline Commission, defendants are entitled to a fair hearing by an independent and experienced CDC Panel where they can call witnesses, and they can also challenge the evidence in support of the charge, including through cross-examination of the ECB’s witnesses. It is entirely the decision of defendants if they choose not to take advantage of this opportunity.

“At the end of the hearing it is for the independent CDC Panel, not the ECB, to determine guilt or otherwise and any sanction.”

Rafiq said: “Over the past two years I have been vindicated time and again. This has included a legal investigation that confirmed I was a victim of racial harrassment and bullying; a Yorkshire commissioned panel that  concluded I suffered discrimination; numerous apologies, both public and private, from people who witnessed or were involved in this behaviour; and others have come forward to confirm the culture in the wider game.

“I was grateful to Matthew Hoggard for calling me to apologise shortly after I went public in 2020. It is regrettable, though, that these defendants are not willing to go to a public hearing and face what happened.”

