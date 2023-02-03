Grady Diangana on target as West Brom climb to fifth after beating Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grady Diangana on target as West Brom climb to fifth after beating Coventry

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 10.16pm Updated: February 3 2023, 10.42pm
West Bromwich Albion’s Grady Diangana celebrates scoring
West Bromwich Albion’s Grady Diangana celebrates scoring

West Bromwich Albion climbed to fifth in the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 win over Coventry City.

Grady Diangana’s 15th-minute tap-in ensured Carlos Corberan’s side clinched a sixth home league win and clean sheet in a row.

Albion have not conceded a goal at home in all competitions in more than 11 hours of football – 697 minutes.

After being knocked out of the FA Cup last time out, West Brom were good value for their return to winning ways after Jed Wallace hit the post and missed other chances, while Daryl Dike spurned two opportunities.

They were forced into an unexpected change with goalkeeper Alex Palmer out injured, so there was a recall for David Button.

In an open, end-to-end start to the game, there were excellent chances at both ends.

But it was the hosts, boosted by a quality supply of deliveries from debutant Marc Albrighton and Wallace, who had the better of them.

Dike missed a glorious chance to put Albion ahead when he headed over from Albrighton’s cross.

Coventry had the chance to punish that miss soon afterwards but Viktor Gyökeres could only glance across the face of goal from Jamie Allen’s centre.

Albion responded with a shot from Wallace, who fired over the bar from the edge of the area.

Wallace almost rounded off a fine move but hit the base of the post and Diangana just failed to convert the rebound.

But Albion took the lead with quarter of an hour played when Diangana made no mistake from close range after Wallace nodded on a long throw-in from Darnell Furlong.

Wallace then curled comfortably over the bar with a first-time effort from a corner before he was only inches away with an angled shot after cutting out a pass and surging in from the left.

Albion had the first opening of the second half when Dike was put clean through by Okay Yokuslu’s pass but he failed to lob goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

Coventry, who had plenty of possession for long spells of the second half, made a treble substitution in the 61st minute with the introduction of Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Josh Eccles and Matty Godden.

But they struggled to break down a resolute Albion defence not used to conceding in front of their own fans.

The Sky Blues threatened with a Gustavo Hamer free-kick that Button pushed away, but Gyökeres should have done better from the edge of the box when he blazed over following Allen’s pass.

