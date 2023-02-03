Queen’s Park move four points clear after victory over Ayr

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queen’s Park shrugged off the shock of being booted out of the Scottish Cup as they extended their lead at the top of the Championship to four points with a 2-0 win over second-placed Ayr.

Just hours after the Spiders were sanctioned for fielding an ineligible player against Inverness, two second-half strikes downed the visitors at Ochilview.

After a goalless first period the hosts grabbed the initiative just before the hour mark when Dom Thomas drilled a penalty past Ayr keeper Charlie Albinson.

The Honest Men were convinced they had equalised two minutes later when Dipo Akinyemi headed goalwards but referee Steven McLean deemed the ball had not crossed the line.

And Queens made sure of the points in the 77th minute when a fantastic cross from Jake Davidson caused havoc in the Ayr defence and Nick McAllister put through his own net.