Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester will cope with loss of star players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester will cope with loss of star players

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 10.32pm
Brendan Rodgers’ side are in a relegation battle (Steven Paston/PA)
Brendan Rodgers’ side are in a relegation battle (Steven Paston/PA)

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester must accept they will always sell their best players but believes the Foxes will survive.

The club has banked around £275million from selling several big names over the last five years.

Harry Maguire, N’Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez, Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana have all left the King Power Stadium for big money.

This year, Youri Tielemans – whose deal expires in the summer – has been heavily linked with Arsenal while James Maddison is a target for Newcastle.

The Foxes are 14th in the Premier League without the prospect of European football and Rodgers knows they have to be realistic with their players but will always have a succession plan.

“It’s (selling talent) something in the main that’s always been done,” said boss Rodgers, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.

“Apart from in the pandemic, where it was really tough financially, and the market value we were going to put on a player maybe wasn’t going to be there.

“You can never be frightened of that. It’s all about that pipeline of players, bringing in the next one. It’s the model that’s here.

“If you can bring players in and develop them to the level they can do here, they will always be of interest, and that will gain them more money and financial abilities later on in their lives. It’s really about bringing in the next one.

“Early on in my career I had a player I was absolutely devastated that I lost, because I thought it would make a big impact on the way my team played.

“I was genuinely (puffs out cheeks) because I was young in my career and I was really down this player had decided to leave when he was on a free transfer. I never thought we could play how we wanted without his big qualities.

“But we ended up getting someone in who was absolutely brilliant and did great and it made me, at that point in time, never really get too in love with a player.

“I love talent and I love working with players but players will come and go and if they do it’s just a case of making sure you’ve got the next ones to come in.

“I learned that early on in my career. Footballers have short careers and they have to maximise that.

“I am a custodian of the club, I have to look after the club and make sure we can try to get the next one in. That’s what we’ll do here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to furore after ‘patio’ style paving added to iconic…
6
2
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
4
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
5
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
6
Nadia Lange, who runs Dundee-based business Aesthetics by Lange, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee aesthetics business run by 20-year-old Nadia plans expansion
7
The House of Bruar in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan
8
Malcolm Campbell had his Facebook account hacked. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee businessman’s fury after Facebook account hacked
4
9
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Body found near Perth beauty spot thought to be missing pensioner
10
A devastated Pawlett on the Tynecastle turf. Image: SNS
Could Dundee United midfield injuries force Tangerines into free agent market?

More from The Courier

Dundee defender Sam Fisher impressed at Hamilton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee kid Sam Fisher determined to repay manager's faith after Dunfermline recall
Roddy Davie is concerned that someone may get killed on the stretch of road between Newport and Tayport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Garage manager warns 'death waiting to happen' on pothole-ridden road to Tayport
'Rich list' of top landowners should expose where public cash is going
Brothers Robert (left) and Ryan Drummond blamed each other during separate court cases.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
Wilma Lambie (Coutts) got back together with the trophy after 60 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'My Dundee dance days helped me win the BBC's Come Dancing'
Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
Dick Campbell is determined to find the winning formula at Arbroath. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Dick Campbell's side are in 'a fight and a…
Callum Davidson with Andy Considine after his red card. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone players despite Celtic defeat but Andy Considine ban…
The M90 slip road was closed for a short period while the SFRS extinguished the blaze. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend car on fire near Dunfermline
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with St Johnstone's Alex Mitchell at full-time. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Drey Wright becomes Perth side's top…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented