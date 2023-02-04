Pedro Porro poised to take place on bench for Tottenham clash with Man City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pedro Porro poised to take place on bench for Tottenham clash with Man City

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 9.03am
Pedro Porro completed a move to Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon on transfer deadline day (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Pedro Porro completed a move to Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon on transfer deadline day (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Tottenham’s deadline-day arrival Pedro Porro has been described as a “great player” but he still may have to be content with a place on the bench for Sunday’s visit of Manchester City.

Porro completed a loan switch from Sporting Lisbon during the final minutes of the January transfer window after a month of speculation and talks between the two clubs.

Spurs had held a long-standing interest in the Spain international, who will join permanently in the summer for a 45 million euro (£39.5million) fee.

Porro has faced Tottenham twice in this season’s Champions League and trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Wednesday but is likely to follow the path of other recent signings by biding their time before forcing their way into the starting line-up.

It took Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski two cameo appearances off the bench before they were handed their full debuts following their January arrivals in 2022 while none of the club’s summer additions started the opening match of the campaign against Southampton.

Asked if Porro could be in contention to start against his former club City, Spurs assistant Cristian Stellini said: “Could be. He is young but he has great experience. He plays in a similar system we play and he is available.

“We can use him in two days. We have another training session. He can improve, he is a great player, technically he is a good player and we were impressed by his performance against us. We know very well him.”

Porro’s signing concluded a busy transfer deadline day for Tottenham, who let fellow right wing-backs Djed Spence and Matt Doherty depart.

Spence joined Rennes in a straight loan deal and Doherty had been set to do the same with Atletico Madrid before Spurs were alerted to the fact they had reached FIFA’s limit on eight international loans.

It saw Doherty’s contract terminated at the 11th hour and next month he could face Bryan Gil, who was also allowed to depart on loan to join Sevilla.

Stellini added: “We have to say thanks to the players who go to play for another club.

“Matt Doherty, Bryan Gil and Djed Spence are three great players. We were so happy to work with them and we can only say big thanks to them. They are great players but also great guys.

“Every time I’m sad at this time when the transfer window closes because you lose some players and you have some new.

“You have this balance to be sad and to be excited to work with these new players. We are excited to work with Pedro Porro and (Arnaut) Danjuma and we are sad to lose great guys.”

Spurs are waiting to discover if manager Antonio Conte will be present for Sunday’s visit of Man City after he required surgery this week to remove his gallbladder.

If he does make a late dash to London, it seems unlikely he will be on the touchline against opposite number Pep Guardiola.

But Stellini played down talk of himself going head-to-head with the Spaniard.

“We cannot compare me and Guardiola,” he insisted.

“It is two teams, they have to play and we feel we have a team ready to play against Man City.

“The players are excited to approach this and I feel the players are so focused on this match.”

